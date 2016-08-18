A Tour to a Transparent House

A project that primarily shows the reflection and image of a modern house with clear cut lines and straight cutouts. The home has been built with sophistication and sprinkled with elegance and luxury over the top. Te beautiful home that redefines the beauty and grace and the use of glass and white walls in balance perhaps make it a symbol of modernity taking into account the transparency, toughness, and tranquility. Known to be one of the most sacrificing beauty, it brings luminosity and brightness. Just like usual Indian home, this one too has three levels including the basement, exterior terrace and living area.
Let us see and learn how to manage the large amount of glaze within a mid-sized home and still make it look welcoming and modern. Here we go!
Climbing the upstairs, you will reach a passage that opens up into a new room that looks magnetic and breathing. The paper chandelier and light on the wall is visible right from a distance and the colorful rug on the floor is another welcoming and excitement gesture. The architecture has been kept simple and strudy.
A room with minimal decor, detailed designing, and thoughtful color combinations, the living room of this house is a treat to eyes. The frontal wall displays a modern art piece, the large sofa stacked against the wall and bookshelf and fireplace right in front of the resting place. The addition of illuminating lights on the floor along with the beautiful golden shade carpet is a wonderful concept.
The entrance of the home start up with a wide gate that proceeds to a sitting area where a few chairs and a table has been organized. It also hosts a beautiful chandelier that looks excellent in this ambiance and enhances the beauty of the sitting area. A perfect spot to sit and relax with family and friends.
Walking a few steps from the residence, space gets divided into two partitions, one which leads to the upstairs via white, wide and steep rise stairs and the other to the heart of the residence, i.e. Kitchen. Both of the sections have been kept white and pastel creating a look of larger and free flowing. The stairs have been covered up with glass keeper which becomes a real aspect of beauty in this case.
Unlike our assumption of an open kitchen, this one makes the best use of glass as a room divider beside the sitting area while providing a complete glimpse to the cooking section. The kitchen has been carefully bedecked just like any other room of the house with beautiful hanging lanterns, ceiling lights, a wide screen TV for entertainment, white ambiance and a large window for the natural light and insight.
While the wall itself is very dynamic and a well-placed element in the living area of the home but we cannot neglect the best area of this home. We just loved the corner where a large glass wall has been set up and a recliner placed and the glass displaying the greenery and outside scenery with its full charm. The corner fireplace creates a warmer feel while the glass showcase takes you to the another world.
The upper bedroom has been decorated with all the natural elements and lights, and nothing more. The dual doors on two side-walls take you to the small terrace area while the interiors are kept white and snowy. We love the hanging papers DIY lamp that is easy to make and yet looks chic and beautiful, sprucing up the simple space.
A private bathroom area of a typical house where the glass, again, has been a priority. The bathroom has been divided into two shades, white and black, where the white sanitary items like the sink, bathtub etc. have been placed outside this dark shaded spa area. Amidst the two areas, a glass plate is also incorporate to separate the spaces.
Glorious, isn't it?