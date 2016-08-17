Your browser is out-of-date.

Abandoned Roof Transformed into a Party Lounge

Ritika Tiwari
Cobertura Jardim Oceânico, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Loading admin actions …

We rarely think about giving our roofs a makeover, in fact, we rarely think about our roofs at all. While we do put a lot of efforts in perfecting the décor of our house and balconies, we never really want to do much to our roofs.

For most of us, it is a big open ground to dump unwanted things that we might never use, and for others, it’s that one place that never needs cleaning.

And yet, when we organize parties at our houses, we always wish we had a bigger place. Well, your terrace can be that place for you.

A similar thing happened with this roof top in Rio de Janeiro. With the right amount of work and inspiration, this roof top was transformed into a luxurious and relaxing lounge space.

Let’s go through its amazing transformation:

Before: A forgotten place

Cobertura Jardim Oceânico, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

The place was outdated, messy and it was never used. While it did look dull and almost useless, the real fact was- the area of the terrace was huge. And its large space made it clear that this terrace could be the perfect place for social gatherings and Sunday brunches.

Before: A stunning view wasted

Cobertura Jardim Oceânico, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

It was undeniable that the roof top provided a stunning backdrop of misty mountains, but it was all going to waste because there was no place to sit on the roof and enjoy the view with a drink.

After: Taking advantage of the location

Cobertura Jardim Oceânico, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

As I mentioned above, the roof top has a great view and that was because the building was located in Barra de Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro.

But as it was transformed, it became the epitome of luxury with a lounge, pool, spa and outdoor area, making it an ideal place for parties, and to have some much needed alone time.

A kitchen to share

Cobertura Jardim Oceânico, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Holding a party on the rooftop means you have to think about food first. Cooking downstairs, and bringing food up to the terrace again and again can be a big struggle. And let’s be honest, nobody likes to do that.

That is why a kitchen was separately built on the terrace. The beige colour on the walls and the wooden colour of the cabinets perfectly complements the other furniture present on the terrace. A grill and pizza oven have also been added to make every party a great on. And of course, there is a bar with matching bar chairs.

Cosy interior

Cobertura Jardim Oceânico, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

A living room has been added to the terrace for comfortable lounging. There is enough seating added for a large group. Whether it’s raining outside, or it’s just too hot, you can still enjoy a great view from your terrace.

Packed entertainment system

Cobertura Jardim Oceânico, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

With contemporary décor and warm tones, the living room also has a fully packed entertainment system for an amazing movie night. Decorative elements have also been placed on the top.


Whirlpool tub for relaxation

Cobertura Jardim Oceânico, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Small but efficient, a whirlpool tub can easily take all your stress away. With partitioning and Buddhist statue at the back, this space is the ideal spot for relaxation. Not to mention, the view from the tub is amazing too.

The perfect pool

Cobertura Jardim Oceânico, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

As if a whirlpool tub wasn’t enough, this terrace also has an open pool with even more amazing views. The pool has been built around a stone wall, and there are stairs on the side for easy access.

Comfortable bathroom

Cobertura Jardim Oceânico, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

The bathroom on the terrace completely stands out with stunning turquoise tiles, big mirrors and wooden cabinets.

If you liked this post, then you will definitely like this: 10 retro furniture idea for terrace

Home of color in the heart of Bangalore
What did you think of this luxurious terrace transformation?


