Abandoned Roof Transformed into a Party Lounge

We rarely think about giving our roofs a makeover, in fact, we rarely think about our roofs at all. While we do put a lot of efforts in perfecting the décor of our house and balconies, we never really want to do much to our roofs.

For most of us, it is a big open ground to dump unwanted things that we might never use, and for others, it’s that one place that never needs cleaning.

And yet, when we organize parties at our houses, we always wish we had a bigger place. Well, your terrace can be that place for you.

A similar thing happened with this roof top in Rio de Janeiro. With the right amount of work and inspiration, this roof top was transformed into a luxurious and relaxing lounge space.

Let’s go through its amazing transformation: