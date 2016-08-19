7 Vastu tips for making your home a happier place

Vastu Shastra is an ancient Hindu system that prescribes the principles of design, layout and arrangement that make a harmonious home. While many people look into it before they build a new home, not as many homeowners use it for making their existing homes happier places to live in. Some professional architects and designers incorporate these principles into their projects.

We’ve picked 7 easy vastu tips that anyone can incorporate into their home, whether it's a house or an apartment, to enjoy harmonious living.