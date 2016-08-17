Home Decor to welcome brothers on Rakhi

So, Rakhi is around the corner and the sisters cannot wait to welcome their brothers at their home. This is one of the purest festivals of India that celebrates the spirit, love, duty and naughty relationship of brothers and sisters. Raksha Bandhan is a day that every single sister waits throughout the year to spend some quality moments with their brothers and tie them in the threads of duty to protect and save her from evil.

Now that such is the aura of this day, why make it look ordinary when you can do a lot! We have brought a guide for all the beloved sisters that gives you simple renovation and revival ideas to welcome your brother on this auspicious day.