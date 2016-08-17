Home Decor to welcome brothers on Rakhi

So, Rakhi is around the corner and the sisters cannot wait to welcome their brothers at their home. This is one of the purest festivals of India that celebrates the spirit, love, duty and naughty relationship of brothers and sisters. Raksha Bandhan is a day that every single sister waits throughout the year to spend some quality moments with their brothers and tie them in the threads of duty to protect and save her from evil.
Now that such is the aura of this day, why make it look ordinary when you can do a lot! We have brought a guide for all the beloved sisters that gives you simple renovation and revival ideas to welcome your brother on this auspicious day.
The very first thing that should be focussed for this day is the Pooja Room. It will be the primary spot to take your brother towards to and pray along with him to god for the longevity of your relationship. Sisters and brothers both pray for each other's well-being to the god and thus, your pooja room should be well lit, well decorated (like always) and full of auspicious fragrance, incense sticks!
Torans or Bandhanwars are special elements that are found in almost all festivals of Hindus and Rakhi is not an exception. A gesture of welcoming the guests, the bandhanwars are decorated and hung on the entrance of the home. They look beautiful and can be easily bought from the market.
Definitely, you will be doing the Aarti of your god as well as brother and thus, beautifully decorated thali readily available is a must have for you. Afterall, we can't we wait to do the Aarti, tie the rakhi and ask the brother to hand our gift to us. It is such a lovely moment shared between us people.
It is the day of happiness and delight and thus, sweets are an internal part of it. Step into your kitchen as it is best to make something at home as it shows your love and pure feelings towards your brother. If you are not great at cooking, watch some tutorials and make some. We are sure your brother won't mind eating a little less or too sweet laddoos and milk cake if you have prepared it with your own hands. Also you can try cooking his favorite dishes.
While we Indians are very much particular about our pooja rooms and leave no stone unturned to make it look beyond perfect and designer, yet adding some sitting space or a carpet there will make it look even more comfortable and right place to sit with your brother and reminisce the childhood memories of your mother's home pooja room and festivals.
It goes without mentioning- A clean home is where the god is! And we need god to bless the siblings with long life span, wealth, health, and love. Start cleaning your home a week advance to clear all the clutter and make it look welcoming for brothers as well as guests.
