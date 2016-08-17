Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Home Decor to welcome brothers on Rakhi

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Interior design, Eternity Designers Eternity Designers Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

So, Rakhi is around the corner and the sisters cannot wait to welcome their brothers at their home. This is one of the purest festivals of India that celebrates the spirit, love, duty and naughty relationship of brothers and sisters. Raksha Bandhan is a day that every single sister waits throughout the year to spend some quality moments with their brothers and tie them in the threads of duty to protect and save her from evil. 

Now that such is the aura of this day, why make it look ordinary when you can do a lot! We have brought a guide for all the beloved sisters that gives you simple renovation and revival ideas to welcome your brother on this auspicious day.

Start with the Pooja Room

Pooja room homify Modern houses
homify

Pooja room

homify
homify
homify

The very first thing that should be focussed for this day is the Pooja Room. It will be the primary spot to take your brother towards to and pray along with him to god for the longevity of your relationship. Sisters and brothers both pray for each other's well-being to the god and thus, your pooja room should be well lit, well decorated (like always) and full of auspicious fragrance, incense sticks!

Add a Bandhanwar

Entrance homify Modern houses
homify

Entrance

homify
homify
homify

Torans or Bandhanwars are special elements that are found in almost all festivals of Hindus and Rakhi is not an exception. A gesture of welcoming the guests, the bandhanwars are decorated and hung on the entrance of the home. They look beautiful and can be easily bought from the market.

Keep the Pooja Thali Ready

Thali Vinod Murti Museum ArtworkOther artistic objects Marble Amber/Gold
Vinod Murti Museum

Thali

Vinod Murti Museum
Vinod Murti Museum
Vinod Murti Museum

Definitely, you will be doing the Aarti of your god as well as brother and thus,  beautifully decorated thali readily available is a must have for you. Afterall, we can't we wait to do the Aarti, tie the rakhi and ask the brother to hand our gift to us. It is such a lovely moment shared between us people.

Prepare the sweets

Mockup 3 BED Luxury Apartment, Dutta Kannan Partners Dutta Kannan Partners Modern kitchen Cabinetry,Table,Countertop,Furniture,Kitchen,Wood,Lighting,Interior design,Chair,Architecture
Dutta Kannan Partners

Mockup 3 BED Luxury Apartment

Dutta Kannan Partners
Dutta Kannan Partners
Dutta Kannan Partners

It is the day of happiness and delight and thus, sweets are an internal part of it. Step into your kitchen as it is best to make something at home as it shows your love and pure feelings towards your brother. If you are not great at cooking, watch some tutorials and make some. We are sure your brother won't mind eating a little less or too sweet laddoos and milk cake if you have prepared it with your own hands. Also you can try cooking his favorite dishes.

Proper Sitting in Pooja Room

Pooja Room Amar DeXign Scape Minimalist living room Textile,Picture frame,Architecture,Interior design,Flooring,Floor,Wood,Rectangle,Art,Living room
Amar DeXign Scape

Pooja Room

Amar DeXign Scape
Amar DeXign Scape
Amar DeXign Scape

While we Indians are very much particular about our pooja rooms and leave no stone unturned to make it look beyond perfect and designer, yet adding some sitting space or a carpet there will make it look even more comfortable and right place to sit with your brother and reminisce the childhood memories of your mother's home pooja room and festivals. 

Clean the entire home

Interior design, Eternity Designers Eternity Designers Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Eternity Designers

Interior design

Eternity Designers
Eternity Designers
Eternity Designers

It goes without mentioning- A clean home is where the god is! And we need god to bless the siblings with long life span, wealth, health, and love. Start cleaning your home a week advance to clear all the clutter and make it look welcoming for brothers as well as guests. 

Recommended Read: Home items you must get rid of.

Add Red and Yellow

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Red and Yellow are considered to the auspicious colors in Hindu Mythology and they are used on all great occasions, festivals, weddings, and other events. You can add rugs, paintings, cushion covers of yellow and red colors to your room.

5 Stunning Kitchen Transformations
Your views on the same- let us know!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks