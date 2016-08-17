Your browser is out-of-date.

5 Stunning Kitchen Transformations

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
PROJET LAMARTINE, Transition Interior Design, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design
We pay so much attention to our bedroom and living room interior that we almost forget about our kitchens, when it’s actually the most important part of our house. It’s the place where we get our daily breakfasts and sit together as a family.

In this article, we will be going through five stunning kitchen transformations done by professional Kitchen Planners, some of these just had a makeover, while others were extended by taking out an adjacent wall.

Here we go with the kitchen transformations:

1.Before: Functional but outdated

PROJET LAMARTINE, Transition Interior Design, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design
Sure this kitchen was functional but it was congested and outdated. From the dull tiles to the very old fashioned wooden kitchen cabinets, this kitchen needed a serious makeover. But the major issue was space, which was too less here. Scroll down to see the stunning transformation.

After: Spacious, Open and Contemporary

PROJET LAMARTINE, Transition Interior Design, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design
By simply eliminating a peripheral wall, the kitchen became so much more spacious and it became possible to accommodate a counter, which also serves as a dining table. The closet at the back has enough storage, and built in place for electrical equipment. And of course, the lighting is amazing.

2.Before: Obsolete and low lit design

Rénovation Asnières sur Seine, Alice Bizien Alice Bizien
The major problem in this kitchen was the collapsed floor and ventilation. There was almost no natural light in the kitchen which led to it being dimly lit. Also, the whole interior looked outdated and straight out of a 90’s sitcom.

After: Bigger with more natural light

Rénovation Asnières sur Seine, Alice Bizien Alice Bizien
After the floors were redone, the kitchen was expanded, and cabinets were changed as well. To make the space look even bigger, more white, and less wood tones were used. As the windows were opened to solve the ventilation issue, natural light proved to be a whole new perspective to this transformed kitchen.

3.Before: Pre Historic

Reforma en Donostia / San Sebastián, Apal Estudio Apal Estudio Scandinavian style kitchen
This kitchen design wasn’t just old, it was plain dull. The tiles reminded of the 80’s, and not in a good way. The fluorescent lighting only made the kitchen look dim and uninviting for anyone who stepped inside.

After: Contemporary and well-lit

Reforma en Donostia / San Sebastián, Apal Estudio Apal Estudio Scandinavian style kitchen
The new floor tiles gave a completely new look to this kitchen. Not to mention, it made the kitchen look more contemporary and dynamic. A complete white tone for the walls was chosen to make the area look bigger. In fact, when compared, the after and before image don’t even look like they are from the same place.


4.Before: Disordered

ANTES Y DESPUÉS DE UNA COCINA, COCINAS SANTOS COCINAS SANTOS Modern kitchen
We have all faced this problem with our kitchens – even though there is a big area, it gets so cluttered that the kitchen ends up looking smaller than it really is. The colour of the tile and wall didn’t match either, nor did the colour of the cabinets.

After: Functional, Neat and more storage

ANTES Y DESPUÉS DE UNA COCINA, COCINAS SANTOS COCINAS SANTOS Modern kitchen
The kitchen looks reformed, with the touch of modern décor. While the upper cabinets are white, the one below the counter have been given a classic wooden colour. For electrical appliances, stainless steel has been selected. The kitchen looks much more organized and tidy, without a doubt.

5.Before: Wrecked

REFORMA PISO P.L., RENOVA INTERIORS RENOVA INTERIORS
All the other kitchens listed above at least still worked, this was in a completely ruined and wrecked condition. The tiles were dull and outdated, and the counter was almost non-existent. But this also gave the architects an opportunity to transform the kitchen into anything they want.

After: Minimalist

REFORMA PISO P.L., RENOVA INTERIORS RENOVA INTERIORS Modern kitchen
With a touch of modernism and minimalism, this kitchen went through an amazing transformation. It was equipped with a black counter, white cabinets, and the white was chosen for the walls as well to soften the contrast.

If you liked these kitchen transformations, move on to know more about kitchen storage ideas.

Which one these kitchen transformations was your favourite?


