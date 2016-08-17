10 Tandoor or Barbeque Grills for Indian Homes

Who doesn’t love the smoky smell of tandoori food being prepared fresh in their home?! It’s warm and welcoming—reminiscent of one’s grandmother’s kitchen with the open hearth or wood-fired brick stove where fresh meat, vegetables or rotis and naans were served up hot at the table.

In the smaller Indian homes, the idea of smoke filling up the kitchen deters many homeowners from installing a tandoor oven or wood-fired stove inside the kitchen. However, it is possible with a bit of clever planning by your architect or designer. We’ve highlighted 10 options to give you some ideas on how you can enjoy grilling in your home without being troubled by the smoke.