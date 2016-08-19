6 ways to have a spectacular Kitchen with brick walls

When one wishes to have a rustic kitchen ,then there cannot be a better option than the brick walls and tiles. These materials are very easy to install, provide a look that is unmatched to any others as well as offer an authentic feel. They can easily help to create a fabulous look while lending an industrial style to the regular household kitchen. Most of the interior designers these days are preferring this style, that was a hit in the 90s. It has make a comeback with a bang and they can be the best element to lend a renovation classical touch to your kitchen.
Here is a step by step guide to renew your homely kitchen in easy 6 steps.
Lend a rustic feel to the kitchen in a unique way by making use of steel as the key decor element for the furniture, fitting, and storage. You can also combine it with marble to create a great whole look. Ceramics, polished cement, and marble of any color are some of the good elements you can use. However, you need to know what sort of kitchen you want. It will be a great element to create a sloppy feel in the kitchen.
Furniture storage is critical to create a rustic kitchen. In this regard, we would recommend you to firstly install the wooden furniture of your preference but make sure it matches the decor of your home. Choosing the right style is necessary. It will add beauty as well as practicality to your home.
Ceramics are an essential part of the kitchen, no matter what type of kitchen you own. To get the right look, place these ceramics just above the countertops like a decorative piece. There are several inspirational ideas already available at homify that might interest you. You can look for different and unique shapes. In fact, pottery and small plants also go well with the ceramic floors.
Place the utensils and the glasses out of the storage and they will look like a typical cottage decor. Do not forget to incorporate the flowers on the counter along with beautiful lights, whether the natural light or the artificial light. It is best to get some classical style furniture to make it look a completely country kitchen which is full of convenience.
The designer of this kitchen has this fabulous styling idea that looks great just like the backyard of your home. Celebrate the spirit of the kitchen with this unique idea. The kitchen demonstrates how efficiently you can define the area of kitchen and dining without getting any distractions of the walls and dividers.
Know the initial plan and layout, what kinds of inns and designs will fit the kitchen and give attention to the details like lighting and other decorative lighting elements.
If you wish to integrate something more than the old walls and bricks then try your hands at placing beautiful and unique objects to your kitchen that won't interfere with your works. Some of the elements might include green colored bottles, glass, corner designs, flower pots and kitchen herbs. You can also add some board on the walls to stick your notes over it.
