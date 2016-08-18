A Contemporary House in Tamil Nadu

In today's tour, we will explore a home where modernity meets tradition to create a gorgeous environment where one can feel at home. The huge house has a total of seven bedrooms, in addition to a living room, dining area, kitchen, study room, and family room. One of the many highlights of the house for us is the intricate floral details adapted in the interiors, which is evocative of Indian culture. As for the contemporary style of the house, it is evident from certain designs, such as the double height wall in the living area with a courtyard view in the ground floor level. All the furniture and decorative lights are chosen to match the contemporary style of the interiors. The rooms have been furnished with simple and sleek furniture, with wall papers dominating the bedside walls. The use of Mahagony and Silver Oak veneer for the interiors creates a sense of calmness. This villa is provided with a long courtyard through which it receives abundant natural lighting from the skylight above. The house has also got a nicely designed terrace garden on the 2nd floor.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Now, let's check out the beautiful creation of Ansari and Associates, architects based in Chennai, India.