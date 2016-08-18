A Contemporary House in Tamil Nadu

In today's tour, we will explore a home where modernity meets tradition to create a gorgeous environment where one can feel at home. The huge house has a total of seven bedrooms, in addition to a living room, dining area, kitchen, study room, and family room. One of the many highlights of the house for us is the intricate floral details adapted in the interiors, which is evocative of Indian culture. As for the contemporary style of the house, it is evident from certain designs, such as the double height wall in the living area with a courtyard view in the ground floor level. All the furniture and decorative lights are chosen to match the contemporary style of the interiors. The rooms have been furnished with simple and sleek furniture, with wall papers dominating the bedside walls. The use of Mahagony and Silver Oak veneer for the interiors creates a sense of calmness. This villa is provided with a long courtyard through which it receives abundant natural lighting from the skylight above. The house has also got a nicely designed terrace garden on the 2nd floor.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Now, let's check out the beautiful creation of Ansari and Associates, architects based in Chennai, India.
Pictured here we can see the elongated, narrow courtyard, which the drawing room has a nice view of. The courtyard is designed with rustic natural stones, pebble flooring, water features, and pergolas covered with plants. The courtyard provides a an aesthetic view of the outdoors for the drawing room while adding natural lights to the indoors.
As we enter the house, the first thing we observe is the elegant drawing room where guests are received and entertained. The spacious drawing room is exclusively designed with intricate laser floral cutouts in the wood paneling for an attractive and welcoming guest area. A large glass door with similar floral motifs in the drawing room opens up to the rest of the main areas in the house.
From this angle, we can see the view of the drawing room combined with the main entrance and the hallway, segregated with a glass sliding door. We can also see that the two areas—drawing room and the hallway have been separated using discontinuity in design. Here we can see that the light coloured marble flooring used in the drawing room is very different from the dark coloured tiles used in the hallway, thus a clear distinction is formed.
A glass door in the drawing room opens up to a spacious area which has been divided into a living room, dining room, an open kitchen, and staircase area. The false ceiling in the dining area has been specially designed to create a focal point with silver wallpaper, wooden inserts, and hanging lights. A full length clear glass sliding door in the living room offers a view of the courtyard, which makes the area very spacious and open.
An open kitchen designed in contemporary style has niches and hanging lights at the kitchen bar. The kitchen has been designed in a simple black and white colour scheme with silver highlights. Some splashes of bright colour are introduced with furnishings and decorations, for example, the red bar stool pictured here.
The highlight of this bedroom for us is the high wooden wall paneling against the simple wall paper behind the bed which turns to the ceiling for a dramatic look. Veneers over the wall paneling has been fixed in a criss-cross manner to create an intresting look formed throght the natural grains of the wood.
Simple wallpaper with a glamorous golden touch and furniture finished with a single shade of veneer make this bedroom sleek and spacious. Another highlight of this bedroom is the lovely garden area that lies behind those large wooden doors.
We hope you've been inspired by the tour of this fabulous home.