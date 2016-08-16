A lively Bangalore home with beautiful interiors

We bring you a glimpse of a modern and lively home in Bangalore that is full of style and comfort. Impress your guests with the beautiful grandeur and decor.
Designing the entrance of the home is one of the toughest tasks. Look at this simple yet very welcoming entrance passage that has everything including a big open space, a wall full of decor, entertainment source and a blend of brown and pastel color which looks balanced and simple.
Silver and Gold shine is hard to beat and when paired against white, they simply create a classy statement. The bedroom with a large cabinet built within wall with a long mirror and the bright white light and walls complementary. The silver art motif against the cabinet is highlight of this section.
Bed structures with carvings and plain plywoods are a passe, Try something new like this bed structure which has asymmetrically designed mesh like bedside which looks elegant and a suitable addition to this area. The white bed with matching walls is a good pair to go with.
White walls are not easy to carry but looks like the designer has put in some special efforts to create this magically beautiful area which showcases white walls, high rise well-lit ceiling, and brown cosy furniture. The pastel colored floor makes the room look graceful and stylish.
A funky style kids room having a small single bed, open shelves ready to store all the toys and stuff that kids love to keep handy. High rise open shelves are also there to decorate the room and keep items safe and away from the children. Everything looks durably fit in here.
Kitchen in white, pastel, black, and light colors are not hard to find but this one strike our eyes at the very first glance. The magenta-purple shelves, racks and cabinets have been paired along white countertop and high rise ceilings to create a free feel, despite the presence of dark shades. Small chimney has been installed right above the burner to help cooking.
Indian homes are incomplete without a special corner dedicated to godly figurines and idols. This small corner with multiple god idols in small size serves as a special pooja room without asking you to spare an entire room for it. Best space saving idea for Indian homes.
