A lively Bangalore home with beautiful interiors

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
homify Asian style living room
We bring you a glimpse of a modern and lively home in Bangalore that is full of style and comfort. Impress your guests with the beautiful grandeur and decor.

An entrance that says a lot!

Modular TV unit design with backpanel homify Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Designing the entrance of the home is one of the toughest tasks. Look at this simple yet very welcoming entrance passage that has everything including a big open space, a wall full of decor, entertainment source and a blend of brown and pastel color which looks balanced and simple. 

Silver kissed bedroom

Bedroom wardrobe design homify Asian style bedroom
Silver and Gold shine is hard to beat and when paired against white, they simply create a classy statement. The bedroom with a large cabinet built within wall with a long mirror and the bright white light and walls complementary. The silver art motif against the cabinet is highlight of this section.

The Mesh like bed

Bedroom cot headboard design with CNC Pattern homify BedroomBeds & headboards
Bed structures with carvings and plain plywoods are a passe, Try something new like this bed structure which has asymmetrically designed mesh like bedside which looks elegant and a suitable addition to this area. The white bed with matching walls is a good pair to go with.

Pristine at its best

Living room entire concept homify Asian style living room
White walls are not easy to carry but looks like the designer has put in some special efforts to create this magically beautiful area which showcases white walls, high rise well-lit ceiling, and brown cosy furniture. The pastel colored floor makes the room look graceful and stylish.

The kids' room

Kids bedroom storage ideas homify Asian style bedroom
A funky style kids room having a small single bed, open shelves ready to store all the toys and stuff that kids love to keep handy. High rise open shelves are also there to decorate the room and keep items safe and away from the children. Everything looks durably fit in here. 

The magic of magenta

Modular kitchen cabinet arrangement homify Asian style kitchen
Kitchen in white, pastel, black, and light colors are not hard to find but this one strike our eyes at the very first glance. The magenta-purple shelves, racks and cabinets have been paired along white countertop and high rise ceilings to create a free feel, despite the presence of dark shades. Small chimney has been installed right above the burner to help cooking.

Godly corner

Corner unit design homify Asian style bedroom
Indian homes are incomplete without a special corner dedicated to godly figurines and idols. This small corner with multiple god idols in small size serves as a special pooja room without asking you to spare an entire room for it. Best space saving idea for Indian homes.

If you wish to look for more corner decoration ideas then this guide is a must read for you!

An edgy Indian house
What do you think of this? Let us know through comments section.


Discover home inspiration!

