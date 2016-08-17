Home of color in the heart of Bangalore

Considered the fastest growing city in India, Bangalore has managed to tackle the onslaught of modern living and maintained its scenic beauty with elegant gardens and clean roads.The home we take you on a tour of today is a beautiful apartment with all modern amenities. A lovely mix of light and dark color tones make the interiors look warm and aesthetic along with the colorful furniture in the kids bedroom. Designed by creative team from Bonito Designs the modern house encompasses an aura of creativity and magnificence with its contemporary layout and pattern.
The solid wood frame holding intricately stenciled design within the frame provides discretion to anyone
washing hands in the small alcove behind the frame. The frame that looks like a door to guests seated in the living room acts as an informal separator between dining and living areas. The wide door frames are in perfect harmony with light cream toned ceramic floor tiles and compliment the overall color palette of the house.
The best highlight of this modern living room is the elegant and artistic wall paper behind the cream
back panel set up for the television. The design makes the television appear as if it is suspended in mid air along with twin shelves beside the television. The dark mahogany toned storage unit below has a pretty box of white and black stones beside adding to the earthiness of the region.
This attractive false ceiling made of dark squares against white back ground plays with lights and colors
to create an aura of comfort and luxury across the house. Recessed lights placed within the brown panels keep the region awash with brightness while creating pretty patterns on the floor for children to play.
Mellow shades of cream, white and brown here create an aura of harmony with everything within close reach and sufficient space for people to move around in the center. Stenciled back-splash design limited to cooking range and washing area to avoid stains on walls. Kitchen cabinets have been designed to offer multiple sized storage options while emergency storage is given by in wall cabinets above the counter.
The children study area has been made bright and inspiring with lovely splashes of neon tones intermixed with neutral hues. Colorful shelves and cabinets provide a riveting environment while wide table has ample space to keep laptops and books for studying in perfect harmony. All the furniture is stacked at one end of the room to leave enough space in the center so kids can just sprawl on the carpet and enjoy a book while the colorful ceiling fan maintains temperature.
Monotony of solid blue and vanilla color palette of the room is broken by colorful cushions on the window seat. Pretty patterned window shade is the only feature that gives away the secret that this is a children's bedroom as other furniture in the room are all similar to a grown-ups room.
Designers have outdone themselves here to create a entertainment room like setting in the master bedroom
by setting up a trendy CNC patterned backdrop for TV unit.Colorful sea green filigree work against vanilla background looks breathtaking and turns the master bedroom into a region of perfect peace and harmony.
This trendy home has witnessed unusual background mounts for every television located in the house and the combination of dark border with decorative wall cladding here is the best of them all. Neutral background tones and soft decor enhance the beauty of this entertainment room with cabinets below television unit to hold collection of movies.
