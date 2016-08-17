A simple house of 860 sqft

It's amazing how a house can offer a variety of sensations. This lovely rustic house of 80 m² has a simple architectural design, but very comfortable interiors which has an atmosphere that feels like the weekend is eternal.

The house was designed as a place to escape from the busy city, with a simple and cozy interior. It is modestly decorated, yet full of personality. The design combines good taste, simplicity, and the use of diverse wood as the main element in the construction. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this guide. Now, without further ado let's check out this beautiful home designed by Riba Massanell S.L., architects based in Spain.