A simple house of 860 sqft

It's amazing how a house can offer a variety of sensations. This lovely rustic house of 80 m² has a simple architectural design, but very comfortable interiors which has an atmosphere that feels like the weekend is eternal.
The house was designed as a place to escape from the busy city, with a simple and cozy interior. It is modestly decorated, yet full of personality. The design combines good taste, simplicity, and the use of diverse wood as the main element in the construction. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this guide. Now, without further ado let's check out this beautiful home designed by Riba Massanell S.L., architects based in Spain.
The facade shows a fully functional and simple architecture, combining diverse materials such as wood, tiles, and cement panels to create a rustic and classic design that will never go out of style. With a warm welcome from the large terrace, the main facade of the house is attractive and homely.
Crossing the porch threshold, we enter into a lovely terrace that welcomes guests and also functions as a place of recreation with comfortable chairs and a small table for breakfast. From this perspective, we can see that the elaborate wooden housing structure is crafted from sturdy beams and columns. Contrasting the white walls, the floor is covered with ceramic in a light brown tone. Next, let's have a look at the interiors.
The simple interiors are minimally decorated and furnished, imparting a contemporary feel in the home. Continuity can be observed here with the same colour scheme we saw on the terrace. The walls mimic the white tone of the facades, making this small house of only 80 m² spacious and bright. Thanks to the selection of furniture and simple decor, the main social area runs smoothly.
Another view of the house allows you to observe the rest of the main hall, where the comfortable living room is located. Separated by a wall behind the dining area, we can peek at the small kitchen. The kitchen and social area are unified through the use of the colour white and continuity of the wooden ceiling. The maximum ceiling height is at the dining area, while the slope is directed towards the cooking area in the kitchen.
More modern looking compared to the rest of the house, this modular kitchen has a L-shape. It drives a minimalist and sophisticated concept, combining monochromatic colors and simple lines. The white Formica cabinets with their black quartz glass panel countertops create an impressive and modern setting, with ample storage space in order to make the most of this small kitchen.
A serene blue combined with refreshing white, paints this bedroom, creating a relaxing environment that is as delicate as a flower. Textiles in the form of bedding and curtains act as characters and plot elements to provide texture and colour to the room. Finally, a beautiful wooden ceiling adds contrast to plain white walls.
If you pay close attention, you'll see that the house has been constructed simply yet sturdily. The walls are dressed with white paint, contrasting with the wooden structure of the balcony and the tile roof. This project is a perfect example of a house that does not require much investment or expensive materials to build.
We hope you've been inspired by the tour of this simple home.