A couple built their dream home on budget

The house we will visit today is proof that if we want to spend less, it is best to call an architect. Some people think that hiring an architect will make the project more expensive, as they will have to pay fees for the design of the house, in addition to many other things. The truth is that architects are accustomed to sticking to a budget and those who know their craft well can save costs in so many ways. Our experts, Yuso, architects based in Venezuela, took special care not to exceed the budget of a young couple, and the result is incredible aesthetic on a small budget. This simple house is built with inexpensive materials, and is a great choice if you are thinking of a new home, but do not have much budget. The rectangular house built with traditional techniques, shapes the house and its distribution of spaces.

To understand some of the decisions made when designing this building, it is important to note that it is located in Venezuela, a tropical country that has warm temperatures throughout the year. The idea was to create air currents that keep the interior of the house cool without need for fans or air conditioners too often. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Now, let's have a look at this home shall we?