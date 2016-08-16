A couple built their dream home on budget

The house we will visit today is proof that if we want to spend less, it is best to call an architect. Some people think that hiring an architect will make the project more expensive, as they will have to pay fees for the design of the house, in addition to many other things. The truth is that architects are accustomed to sticking to a budget and those who know their craft well can save costs in so many ways. Our experts, Yuso, architects based in Venezuela, took special care not to exceed the budget of a young couple, and the result is incredible aesthetic on a small budget. This simple house is built with inexpensive materials, and is a great choice if you are thinking of a new home, but do not have much budget. The rectangular house built with traditional techniques, shapes the house and its distribution of spaces.
To understand some of the decisions made when designing this building, it is important to note that it is located in Venezuela, a tropical country that has warm temperatures throughout the year. The idea was to create air currents that keep the interior of the house cool without need for fans or air conditioners too often. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Now, let's have a look at this home shall we?
At first glance, the facade screams rustic with its exposed brick walls and its rugged wooden door. An accent wall in bright yellow offers a much needed contrast to the earthy colours that dominate the facade. A small porch with a neat garden compliments the exteriors while offering a pleasant welcome. Next, let's have a look inside the house.
Black and yellow exteriors make up the side view of the house, and it is stunning! The color combination is fresh and striking, giving the home a cheerful vibe.
Pictured here we can see that the housing is developed on one floor and extends to the bottom of the property. All spaces open up to a pretty garden.
In the drawing we see a brown painted area. In that area, some rooms are located. They have all been raised with adobe brick walls. We also see that all rooms have large windows. Inside the house there is a passageway connecting each of the areas highlighted. Let's have a look at that passageway next.
A long, narrow passageway connects the different areas of the house. The low ceiling in the passageway is dressed with elegant wood paneling, while a concrete surface was chosen for the floor. Shelves along the corridor make space for storage, and help to create a clutter-free home.
In this project some social areas like the living room and study are integrated into the same space. The idea, although it seems a bit casual, is a good alternative to design your workplace in your own home. In this integrated social area, anything is possible, whether it's work, play, or rest. One of the highlights of this area for us is the colourful hammock which imparts a laid-back vibe to the space.
Overall, the style chosen to decorate the house leans towards brown tones and noble materials such as wood, especially for dressing furniture. Finally, the spirit is quite rustic but includes some elements of modernity.
We hope you've been inspired by the tour of this cosy home.