5 spaces for 5 Cortázar stories

Earlier this month the publishing world woke up to the sad news that Aurora Bernárdez had died in Paris at the age of 94 years. For many this name may not mean much because, like many women throughout history, Bernádez was often in the shadow of a man, Julio Cortázar. She was his first wife between 1953 and 1967 and several decades later, after the death of his second wife, Aurora Bernárdez cared for Cortázar during his illness. After his death, Bernådez became Cortázar’s literary executor and heir of all copyrights. She was responsible for revitalizing the work of this great Argentine author.

Today we remember some books and stories of Cortázar. To do this, we have launched a search for impossible spaces where some of the scenes of his most memorable stories might have taken place.