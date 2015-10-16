​8 small apartment kitchen ideas

Fond of cooking and dream of a fully equipped modular kitchen in your small apartment? Well, everything is possible in the 21st century!

Not all city dwellers get to avail the luxury of a spacious kitchen these days. With an ever growing space constraint in city apartments, it becomes all the more important to design and furnish an existing small kitchen. Minute elements like lighting, flooring, color and cabinets can make a whole lot of difference with endless possibilities. This ideabook presents to you some innovative and truly functional ideas for a modern kitchen in small apartments.