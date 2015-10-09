​Modern tiles for a contemporary kitchen

The porcelain floor tiles will prove to be a beautiful addition to your kitchen area. They give an altogether different look and feel to this space. You can match it according to the other interiors of your house for that one complete look. Also, teaming porcelain tiles with some rustic cabinets and wooden artifacts will surely take you back in those rustic eras. They go well with modern matte finish furniture too.

Hope you liked the ideas and if you are looking for more inspiration on home decor, here's another ideabook you shouldn't miss out : 6 beautiful nature filled rooms