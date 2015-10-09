​Modern tiles for a contemporary kitchen

The kitchen is the most loved and functional part of every house. You can make it look chic and sassy by installing modern appliances and refurbishing the cabinets but, what else can you do to make it amazingly stunning? homify brings you some trendy patterns of kitchen tiles that can bring about an immense change in the overall appeal of your kitchen and can make it an absolute winner.
These prismatic tiles are perfectly color coordinated and give your kitchen a chic look. It instantly brightens up the entire kitchen space and makes it more welcoming. Try arranging these in different colors that are in bright contrast with the base color for that immediate effect. Architects, Kumar Moorthy & Associates are experts in home interior designing. They have done marvelous work in this field and you can always browse their projects for innovative and trendy home decor ideas.
This beautiful tile work persuades you to enter the kitchen again and again. The light toned tiles make the kitchen look roomier and illuminated. The combination of wooden flooring and wall tiles also brightens the room. Also, the use of eggshell shades on cabinets and drawers makes this place more breathable and lit. A beautiful white light hung in the center also adds to the decorum of the place.
These printed patterns are for immediate brightness and cheer. They lighten up the kitchen space and make you feel close to nature. The hanging green planters, lovely colorful flowers on the tiles, set the correct mood for cooking and serving a flavorful meal to the family. You can further accentuate the look by pairing these tiles with similar looking real flowers for added brightness.
These kitchen mural tiles oppose the notion of sad boring tiles. They let you believe that a lot can be done with tiles also. These tiles provide a glossy glass texture to the tiles, which give the impression of glass tiles. The mural tiles are easy to clean and maintain. Also, the darker hues help to conceal the stains and marks. You can mix and match the colors according to your interiors and can even take it a notch higher by including bright ceramic tiles in between.
These times are modern yet simple and sober. They indeed provide a contrast to the overall dull appeal of the kitchen but still manages to keep everything subtle and lightly toned. From a distance, these prolonged circles do look like an optical illusion that grabs immediate attention and appreciation from one and all.
The beveled brick tiles provide a rustic feel to the kitchen. They are precisely placed in close contact with each other thus making the kitchen look lengthier and spacious. They can be built in a matching shade or a contrasting hue depending on your taste. In this case, they are built in a light shade that does not merge it with the white interiors and also does not make it stand apart. This goes perfect with lighter interiors and darker cabinets. Also, this rustic appeal is best for the houses having a wooden, cabin like interiors.
The terracotta tiles add glamor and finish to your kitchen. They can brighten up a dull kitchen and can accentuate an already bright kitchen too. With its silky smooth finish and large size, they tend to make the kitchen more spacious and illuminated. They go well with most of the interiors be it modern, rustic, classic or countryside. You can choose from a variety of colors and shapes as per your needs.
The porcelain floor tiles will prove to be a beautiful addition to your kitchen area. They give an altogether different look and feel to this space. You can match it according to the other interiors of your house for that one complete look. Also, teaming porcelain tiles with some rustic cabinets and wooden artifacts will surely take you back in those rustic eras. They go well with modern matte finish furniture too.
Hope you liked the ideas and if you are looking for more inspiration on home decor, here's another ideabook you shouldn't miss out : 6 beautiful nature filled rooms