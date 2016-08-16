20 Bedrooms Of Splendour

Royalty isn’t a thing of the past, restricted to regal heritage. Recreate all that you dream of and more with these next few bedrooms.
The contemporary, rustic style with accents of traditional decor make for the ideal getaway. An exemplification of grandeur like none other, this is a haven.
Opulence. Grandiose. Monumental. Nonpareil of competition from any other. Beautiful architecture makes for a metallic arc by the side which finishes off at the ceiling with a holder for a chandelier. The headboard, along with the bed is made of the same metallic material, while the headstand hosts a majestic artistic piece.
Marble stone flooring is the perfect pedestal for a glorious, resplendent rug of velvet. The drapes are of a darker hue, playing coy with the false ceiling that meets the headboard by the corner of the room, making it seem like a beam is emanating.
A white honeycomb ceiling shines light upon what would seem like a blast from the past. The flow of the room is such that it bulges outwards at the sides and inward at the centre. Brick-wall lining captures the essence of rural India far too well, barring the touch of class.
Polished wooden floors, upon which pillars of statuesque grace stand. With decor kept to a minimum, the rug and the wall are of hues that vaguely merge together. An elegant glass lamp shines light on this graceful room.
A headboard piece that glistens and shimmers, and it isn’t from the dreams of the night. It’s from the intricate glass-work that seems like a splatter, or the aftereffect of a shattered mirror. Crystals run by the side of the headboard, until they are met by the elevation at the bottom.
Modern art that sees a replication of what would look like the feathers of a peacock spread out. Grey drapes complement the mustard wall far too well. The art at the headboard protrudes outward, spreading over the mustard wall.
The royal blue painted wall holds the entire room’s grace and panache together. The angelic grace that the white drapes and sheets bring to the room are upheld by the chandelier at the centre of the room.
This king size bedroom has a stairway to the loft. The wooden racks fall perfectly into place, complementing the woodwork on the ceiling. Wooden inspired decor and furnishing complete the overall look.
A play with patterns would seem all to simple to bring out the essence lurking behind each bedroom. The mahogany hued dashboard coupled with the whiteboard of geometrical splatters complete the room.
An aura of relaxation comes into being with this next bedroom. The maple leaf prints which glow on the textured grey wall create an atmosphere, which in all its demeanour is far too hard to resist.
The deep blue backdrop resembles a scenic location like none other. The artsy angle of the trees and birds makes one let go of all inhibitions. The classic play on white hues.
Ivory inspired decor that revisits Caesar's time. The cloud shaped headboard make for the dreamer’s paradise. Drapes that are majestic beyond limit complete this room.
If minimalist ever needed a sidekick, this would be it. The curved ceiling alongside that yellow glow of subtlety are beautiful. The craftily created windows are of utmost finesse.
Listen as the room plays notes out for you, like none other. The false ceiling lights up the room. The piano tiled wall alongside the guitar wall manage to strike the right chord.
Indigo is exonerated in this simple room. The brick style painted wall make for an ideal chill spot with the bean bags. The drapes and the sheets are commendable as they throw light into the room.
Any fashion aficionado would marvel at this beauty. Multiple hues of pink are showcased on a wall that is completed with the intertwining of colours.
White is the colour, as is the case with this bedroom. This graceful room is like none other. Devoid of colour, it still grabs all the attention.
This king sized bedroom heroes the colour magenta, personifying it almost! The subtle wooden decor juxtaposes with this one wall, making it a true beauty.
This stately bed draws inspiration from the imperial times. The magnificent gold feet and the red tone of the bed create an enduring design that is simply irresistible.
Live life, king size, because life’s too short not to.