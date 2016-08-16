Your browser is out-of-date.

20 Bedrooms Of Splendour

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Rancho 3 , BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Tropical style bedroom
Royalty isn’t a thing of the past, restricted to regal heritage. Recreate all that you dream of and more with these next few bedrooms.

1. Broader Spectrum

Lonavla Bungalow, JAYESH SHAH ARCHITECTS JAYESH SHAH ARCHITECTS Asian style bedroom
JAYESH SHAH ARCHITECTS

Lonavla Bungalow

The contemporary, rustic style with accents of traditional decor make for the ideal getaway. An exemplification of grandeur like none other, this is a haven.

2. Oh Majesty!

Impressive contemporary style, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern style bedroom Furniture,Property,Light,Building,Comfort,Decoration,Lighting,Textile,Interior design,Shade
Premdas Krishna

Impressive contemporary style

Opulence. Grandiose. Monumental. Nonpareil of competition from any other. Beautiful architecture makes for a metallic arc by the side which finishes off at the ceiling with a holder for a chandelier. The headboard, along with the bed is made of the same metallic material, while the headstand hosts a majestic artistic piece.

3. Symmetrical Grandeur

SADHWANI BUNGALOW, 1 Square Designs 1 Square Designs Modern style bedroom
1 Square Designs

SADHWANI BUNGALOW

Marble stone flooring is the perfect pedestal for a glorious, resplendent rug of velvet. The drapes are of a darker hue, playing coy with the false ceiling that meets the headboard by the corner of the room, making it seem like a beam is emanating.

You can hire a designer to attain the look you desire.

4. Another Brick in the Wall

Brick House, Wada, iSTUDIO Architecture iSTUDIO Architecture Tropical style bedroom
iSTUDIO Architecture

Brick House, Wada

A white honeycomb ceiling shines light upon what would seem like a blast from the past. The flow of the room is such that it bulges outwards at the sides and inward at the centre. Brick-wall lining captures the essence of rural India far too well, barring the touch of class.

5. Minimalist and Beyond

Bedroom homify Bedroom
homify

Bedroom

Polished wooden floors, upon which pillars of statuesque grace stand. With decor kept to a minimum, the rug and the wall are of hues that vaguely merge together. An elegant glass lamp shines light on this graceful room.

Checkout some stunning bedroom designs here.

6. Scintillation revisited

Glamour Bedroom homify Bedroom
homify

Glamour Bedroom

A headboard piece that glistens and shimmers, and it isn’t from the dreams of the night. It’s from the intricate glass-work that seems like a splatter, or the aftereffect of a shattered mirror. Crystals run by the side of the headboard, until they are met by the elevation at the bottom.


7. Over to the Wildside

3D render, jyotsnarawool jyotsnarawool Modern style bedroom Property,Furniture,Building,Comfort,Textile,House,Architecture,Interior design,Wood,Floor
jyotsnarawool

3D render

Modern art that sees a replication of what would look like the feathers of a peacock spread out. Grey drapes complement the mustard wall far too well. The art at the headboard protrudes outward, spreading over the mustard wall.

8. Classic August

Villa Interior, TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Classic style bedroom Furniture,Building,Decoration,Comfort,Bed frame,Wood,Textile,Lighting,Lamp,Interior design
TOPOS+PARTNERS

Villa Interior

The royal blue painted wall holds the entire room’s grace and panache together. The angelic grace that the white drapes and sheets bring to the room are upheld by the chandelier at the centre of the room.

9. On Another Level

Bed Room homify Colonial style bedroom
homify

Bed Room

This king size bedroom has a stairway to the loft. The wooden racks fall perfectly into place, complementing the woodwork on the ceiling.  Wooden inspired decor and furnishing complete the overall look.

10. Geoprints

Bedroom designs, Desig9x Studio Desig9x Studio Modern style bedroom Property,Furniture,Comfort,Wood,Decoration,Building,Cabinetry,Textile,Picture frame,House
Desig9x Studio

Bedroom designs

A play with patterns would seem all to simple to bring out the essence lurking behind each bedroom. The mahogany hued dashboard coupled with the whiteboard of geometrical splatters complete the room.

11. Autumn Forever

Master Bed Room KREATIVE HOUSE Modern style bedroom Plywood Grey Building,Comfort,Lighting,Interior design,Bed frame,Pillow,Floor,House,Wall,Flooring
KREATIVE HOUSE

Master Bed Room

An aura of relaxation comes into being with this next bedroom. The maple leaf prints which glow on the textured grey wall create an atmosphere, which in all its demeanour is far too hard to resist.

12. Bornfree

Interior design, Eternity Designers Eternity Designers Modern style bedroom
Eternity Designers

Interior design

The deep blue backdrop resembles a scenic location like none other. The artsy angle of the trees and birds makes one let go of all inhibitions. The classic play on white hues.

13. Of Palatial Demeanour

Bedroom Premdas Krishna Asian style bedroom Bedroom
Premdas Krishna

Bedroom

Ivory inspired decor that revisits Caesar's time. The cloud shaped headboard make for the dreamer’s paradise. Drapes that are majestic beyond limit complete this room.

14. Simple Simon

Residence : Ranjit Avenue, TULI ARCHITECTS AND ENGINEERS TULI ARCHITECTS AND ENGINEERS Modern style bedroom Wood-Plastic Composite Beige
TULI ARCHITECTS AND ENGINEERS

Residence : Ranjit Avenue

If minimalist ever needed a sidekick, this would be it. The curved ceiling alongside that yellow glow of subtlety are beautiful. The craftily created windows are of utmost finesse.

15. On Another Note

Children's Bed Room KREATIVE HOUSE Modern style bedroom Plywood Grey
KREATIVE HOUSE

Children's Bed Room

Listen as the room plays notes out for you, like none other. The false ceiling lights up the room. The piano tiled wall alongside the guitar wall manage to strike the right chord.

16. Brickbeats

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

Indigo is exonerated in this simple room. The brick style painted wall make for an ideal chill spot with the bean bags. The drapes and the sheets are commendable as they throw light into the room.

17. Fabrication of the finest

Daughter's bedroom homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

Daughter's bedroom

Any fashion aficionado would marvel at this beauty. Multiple hues of pink are showcased on a wall that is completed with the intertwining of colours.

18. In a Big World

A Master Bedroom For Him And Her homify Bedroom
homify

A Master Bedroom For Him And Her

White is the colour, as is the case with this bedroom. This graceful room is like none other. Devoid of colour, it still grabs all the attention.

19. Magenta Beauty

Unique style & colored bedroom design homify Modern style bedroom
homify

Unique style & colored bedroom design

This king sized bedroom heroes the colour magenta, personifying it almost! The subtle wooden decor juxtaposes with this one wall, making it a true beauty.

20. Imperialistic Design

Saray, Mozza dİzayn Mozza dİzayn BedroomBeds & headboards
Mozza dİzayn

This stately bed draws inspiration from the imperial times. The magnificent gold feet and the red tone of the bed create an enduring design that is simply irresistible.

Live life, king size, because life’s too short not to.

A beautiful and furnished home for the Indian family
These are a few majestic bedrooms that you can dream of. Try them and share your comments below.


