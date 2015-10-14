​Trendy wallpapers for Kid’s bedroom

Decorating a kid’s bedroom is a real fun activity and the one thing it requires is a lot of creativity. One can play with a lot of colors and images and basically let their imagination run wild. While there is not much that one can do with furniture, there is a lot that can be done with the overall decoration of the room. The walls can be painted in fun themes or attractive cartoon designs or one can even go in for wallpapers. If selecting the right wallpaper for the kids’ bedroom has been on your mind then this section is a must read.
When considering cartoon characters, this kind of a design is also a very good idea. A large picture of the cartoon character can dominate one wall and related designs can cover the remaining walls. It would make the room look very lively and not crowded, which is the kind of setting one would want for kids. In this design, the cartoon character of Spider man has been used and one can make use of a whole range of characters on wallpapers like superman, sponge bob square pants, etc. If one cannot find ready made wallpapers, then it is also possible to get custom made wallpapers for your children’s rooms.
One of the best and easiest ways to decorate a bedroom for children is to make use of cartoon characters on the walls. Selecting a wallpaper for this can be difficult primarily because there are so many designs and so many characters to choose from. This is a simple design for a bedroom that has been decorated for a girl. The wallpaper used is that of a Disney castle and the entire bedroom has been decorated in the same way. Shades of pink have been continued on the remaining walls in the room which also make up a nice theme for the entire room.
It is not always necessary that cartoons have to dominate the walls of the bedrooms for children. One can also get wallpapers that not only add to the décor but also help the kids in studying. In this design, a world map has been blown up and turned into a wallpaper. It covers the entire wall behind the bed that has been dedicated to this wallpaper. The study table next to the bed makes this design fall right into place. The blackboard design next to the world map adds a very sophisticated touch to this.
This is another design where the world map has been used to dominate a wall in the kids’ bedroom. In addition to that, a wallpaper with designs of the seven wonders of the world has also been used to cover all the walls in the room. Professionals like Neeras Design Studio are experts in interior designing for residential, commercial, restaurants and farmhouses. Click on the link to take a tour of their projects so far.
Making use of a theme is not always necessary. Abstract designs can also be used in the kids’ bedroom. This is an abstract design where the wall behind the bed has been used up to create an image of a busy city street. The colors have been coordinated to go with the furniture. The interesting point of this design is that the wallpaper is not the focal point of the room but rather an addition.
This is a simple design where no abstracts or cartoons have been used. However the wallpaper used is textured and gives the feel of water. The interesting use of colors – blue and white – is worth noticing. The area on top of the wall has been painted white and from there, white has merged into the blue to create patterns and textures of the wallpaper.
If patterned or abstract wallpapers do not suit the taste of the children, then one can always go back to the simple printed wallpapers. In this design, bright yellow colors have been used in the wallpaper which is a very good idea for a girls’ bedroom. It can be placed behind the bed or used on a wall that is blank.
While cartoons and dancing girls are good designs for wallpapers for smaller children, in case of teenagers or young adults one can use other kinds of printed wallpapers such as leopard skin designs, bamboo plant designs and even printed wallpapers where insects or butterflies are used.
Hope you liked these wallpaper ideas. If you are looking to view complete architecture projects, here's an ideabook on : A modern apartment in Mumbai