​Tips to renovate your study room

This study area is built beneath your staircase. This saves a lot of space and does not require you to build a separate study section. There is an ample elongated space to keep a bookshelf and a functional table with chairs. This is an efficient use of space that helps you organize all your electronics as per taste and requirement.

Staircases can be utilized in numerous other ways. Here's an ideabook that specializes in spectacular staircase designs : Spectacular staircases