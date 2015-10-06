​8 stunning ideas for the bedroom

Designing a bedroom has always been a challenging and a demanding task. We often brainstorm for hours to decide what to and what not to purchase for our bedroom to make it look more elegant and classy. Homify brings forth a list of personalized ideas to make this task simpler for you. Professionals like Nimble interiors have put in a lot of efforts to customize bedroom designs and suit the needs of all. By clicking on the link, you can take a tour of their projects so far.
This bedroom is spacious and elegant at the same time. The multicolored carpet adds the glamor element to the room. The sturdy sofa set along with the designer bed and side tables make the room look spacious and wide. The ceiling is artistically done with thoughtful blue lighting that immediately brightens up the whole space. We cannot fail to mention the beautiful white and gray feature wall that not only adds complexity but is also in combination with the side portico that further accentuates the beauty of the room.
This bedroom has a very deep feminine feeling to it. The first is the beautiful combination of white and pink that sets the perfect mood. The second striking feature is the unconventional bed that does not rest on the usual legs, instead has a raised platform that keeps it grounded. The center area is personalized by the use of drapes or curtains that separate the bed from the other part of the room. It gives a very Middle Eastern or Mediterranean touch to the room. The windows are also worth mentioning, as with the addition of white and red tiles, they are made to appear much wider and classier.
This room shows the power of using trendy and stylish tiles. It showcases how the proper use of tiles can bring a sweeping change in the room décor. The owner has just replaced his usual tiles with these stone washed rustic tiles along with the addition of a rustic lamp and projecting pergolas from the ceiling. With minimal furniture and no extra space requirement, this place instantly takes you to the magical houses of Turkey and Greece. The window is kept simple with the use of glass panes and two free flowing nude shade curtains.
This bedroom has been personalized with class and luxury. What makes this design enter our list is the fact that even after keeping things so simple, this room is a treat to watch. Just the use of perfect colors and shades can bring a whole lot of difference in your bedroom. The lamps and the chandelier have a purple hood that matches with the headboard. Try to have a matching bedspread and linen to make a simple room look a class apart.
This eclectic design is perfect for people with a brighter taste. You can notice how the perfect use of colors has changed the entire look and feel of the room. The use of bright green and red has illuminated the room intensely. The proper placement of themed pictures and photo frames can add charm and elegance to your bedroom. Also notice, the bed and the other interiors are kept simple and subtle to highlight the colorful elements like the lampshades and artifacts.
This bedroom design is perfect for kid’s bedroom as it comes with a fusion of bright and vibrant colors. The two big red holes are the most striking feature of this place. These holes are cushioned with a thick red fabric and give your child a personal space to read a book or take a nap in these holes. Also, the black wall with unique designs and sudden pop of vivid colors to add to your child’s personality.
Minimal yet stylish, this room comes with very plain and not-so-fancy features, but make a profound effect with its unmatched beauty and glamor. The feature wall emerges as an undefeated hero with such beautiful painted wallpaper that you will never want to leave this room for work. All the other elements are kept sober and subtle as they are made with light wood with no bright embellishments at all. This place showcases how the use of just wallpaper can make your room the best part of the house.
This is a bright and inexpensive idea to personalize a bedroom. Paint the wall with the colors of your choice and make it stand out from others. You can use your level of creativity and make fun designs that not only make the room brighter, but also elegant in its own way. You can also paint the mirror with the same design for a unified feel.
