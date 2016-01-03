Match your garage to your lifestyle

A garage is a versatile place that can serve different purposes to different people. Some of us expect it to be spacious and others expect it to be relaxing for spending a good time alone. homify brings to you some modern garage/shed designs that can be incorporated in your new house that can match your lifestyle.
This is a highly spacious and well-lit garage that can easily store your luxurious collection of sports cars. The outer design is plain and simple with side doors and entrances that is specifically made for high-end cars. The glass windows and big banners of Ferrari surely give you a sign of extreme opulence and luxury. This place also has a side space that serves as a workshop for car related matters.
This is a cozy and versatile place, serving different needs. Made with fine quality wood, this place has unmatched warmth to it. What we love the most about this area is, the husky wooden tiles used for decorating the walls that gives it a pure rustic touch. A large punching bag is mounted in the center for practicing a skill or two in complete solitude.
This is a classy modern garage. It’s beautifully located in the front yard with immediate access from outside the house that is a little unconventional. This place has a thoughtful and strategic placement of lights and LED’s that keep the place well lit even during darker times. There is ample space for 2-3 cars and can still manage a bike or two. Not to miss is the intricate flooring and the ceiling that add an element of charm and elegance.
This garage is a one-in-all entity. It has a countryside feel to it with a car holding the center spot. The wooden flooring and the wooden ceiling give it a little traditional touch. The huge bookshelf along with the musical instruments adds glamor to the area. They make this garage a perfect relaxing place by keeping all external disturbances at bay. This place also has a couch and TV for spending a good ‘me time’ with yourself.
This classy and elegant garage does not even look like one, instead looks like just another room of a lavish house. This place is made specifically for accommodating your car with no other purposes to serve at all. The sassy wooden doors open straight to your living room, hence giving a stylish and luxurious stance. The garage has white and ivory interiors with beautiful array of pictures decorating the walls. The flooring is also done in a highly intricate manner with small back and white chequered tiles completing the look.
This garage is an absolute treat to watch. It starts from the basement of a household and stretches up to the top with an extensive use of lighting and stairs. It is basically an open vertical space that gives the illusion of a huge wide elevator garage. This place is very intricately designed and focuses the most on your luxurious beast. This place overlooks the garden and has strong wooden flooring for holding your car efficiently.
This garage is best suited for people with bikes. Bikes occupy a lot of horizontal space in your garage, leaving a limited or no space for a car or other stuff. This wise idea helps to place the bikes vertically, which saves a lot of space for placing other objects with utmost ease. The beautiful plain interiors make the area look spacious and roomy. Also the well-placed LED lamps keep it well illuminated. The black and white chequered drawers help you organize all your essentials while the black stairs provide a welcoming entrance into the house. The floor is kept simple with square white tiles that add to the spacious element.
This garage is an absolute wonder with the use of glass wall instead of the regular wooden or brick wall. It has series lighting with lamps focusing on your lavish beauty. This place has a perfect sassy and stylish elegance attached to it. With subtle ceiling lining and solid wooden flooring, this garage is definitely a place to look forward to. It has a clear view from all the sides and stylishly leads you to the kitchen and the dining area. It showcases your Ferrari in a perfect showroom style and does extreme justice to this spotless beauty.
