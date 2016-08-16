9 Inspiring Ideas to Make Your Bathroom Attractive

The current trend in modern bathroom design prescribes the use of muted shades such as beige or cream, which give the small space an airy feel, but after you have seen a couple of newly decorated homes, it can get boring. How will your bathroom stand out from the crowd without losing its modernity?
We’ve picked 9 ideas from which you can draw inspiration for making a stunning contemporary bathroom.
In this bathroom that features a combination of beige and black, instead of using plain tiles, the designer has opted for tiles with grains and stripes. The addition of the contrasting red back-painted glass tile border in the centre makes the room stunning. Gold accessories enhance the look of sophistication.
This small bath is predominantly white for making it bright. The addition of a large mirror reflects the space and creates the illusion that the bathroom is larger than it is. However, it’s the rainbow-coloured background of the storage niche that is the standout feature here.
This children’s bathroom follows a typical monochromatic design with a combination of black-and-white mosaic tiling, white wall tiles in the shower area and black tiles on the floor. The teal shower panel cuts through the black and white look, while navy blue tiles in the storage niche add another splash of colour to the room.
The monotony of black and white in this master bathroom is partially broken by the grey veins in the Italian marble tiling. Instead of retaining the monochromatic look, the designer has chosen to use pebble-textured blue tiles on the ceiling. The golden circle on the mirror, which is formed by backlighting shining through the opaque circular section, adds a memorable feature to the bathroom.
In a bathroom with beige and cream, the use of floral printed tiles in the shower area, as well as on a narrow wall near the door, provides relief. A ceiling panel with a similar print adds cohesiveness to the overall look of the bathroom.
This bathroom uses a modern colour scheme of grey and white, which although minimalist makes it appear a bit dull. The introduction of a mosaic tiled background, using shades of bronze, gold and copper in a lit niche, is the highlight here.
The mustard wall paint in the area near the basin completely transforms this bathroom from ordinary to eye-catching. It still retains the modern look, but relief provided by the matching accessories, as well as the pebbled texture in the shower enclosure, makes it unique.
Even a monochromatic bathroom such as this one can turn spectacular with the use of a stylish element that is hard to ignore. In this bathroom, it’s the large backlit black-and-white collage of different types of flowers. Textured wall tiles add another interesting element.
This minimalist bathroom comes alive with the combination of red and white, instead of sober colours such as beige, grey or cream. It’s perfect in this kids’ bathroom as it adds brightness and a cheery feel.
You don’t have to look for expensive fixtures or accessories to make a bathroom more attractive. All it takes is a small element or feature that makes a visual impact. For more ideas on bathrooms design trends, visit this ideabook.