9 Inspiring Ideas to Make Your Bathroom Attractive

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
hospital, A Mans Creation A Mans Creation Modern bathroom
The current trend in modern bathroom design prescribes the use of muted shades such as beige or cream, which give the small space an airy feel, but after you have seen a couple of newly decorated homes, it can get boring. How will your bathroom stand out from the crowd without losing its modernity?

We’ve picked 9 ideas from which you can draw inspiration for making a stunning contemporary bathroom.

​Textures, Band of Red and Gold Accessories

Homes, Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects Eclectic style bathroom
Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects

Homes

Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects
Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects
Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects

In this bathroom that features a combination of beige and black, instead of using plain tiles, the designer has opted for tiles with grains and stripes. The addition of the contrasting red back-painted glass tile border in the centre makes the room stunning. Gold accessories enhance the look of sophistication.

​Rainbows and Mirrors

Master Washroom homify Modern bathroom White
homify

Master Washroom

homify
homify
homify

This small bath is predominantly white for making it bright. The addition of a large mirror reflects the space and creates the illusion that the bathroom is larger than it is. However, it’s the rainbow-coloured background of the storage niche that is the standout feature here.

​Teal and Navy Blue

Daughter's Washroom 2 homify Modern bathroom Blue
homify

Daughter's Washroom 2

homify
homify
homify

This children’s bathroom follows a typical monochromatic design with a combination of black-and-white mosaic tiling, white wall tiles in the shower area and black tiles on the floor. The teal shower panel cuts through the black and white look, while navy blue tiles in the storage niche add another splash of colour to the room.

​Blue Ceiling and Backlit Circle

Deshmukh Residence, Ornate Projects Ornate Projects Minimalist bathroom
Ornate Projects

Deshmukh Residence

Ornate Projects
Ornate Projects
Ornate Projects

The monotony of black and white in this master bathroom is partially broken by the grey veins in the Italian marble tiling. Instead of retaining the monochromatic look, the designer has chosen to use pebble-textured blue tiles on the ceiling. The golden circle on the mirror, which is formed by backlighting shining through the opaque circular section, adds a memorable feature to the bathroom.

​Floral Tiles and Accessories

homify Modern bathroom Tiles Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

In a bathroom with beige and cream, the use of floral printed tiles in the shower area, as well as on a narrow wall near the door, provides relief. A ceiling panel with a similar print adds cohesiveness to the overall look of the bathroom.

​Bronze, Copper and Gold Wall Art

daughter bathroom A Mans Creation Modern bathroom
A Mans Creation

daughter bathroom

A Mans Creation
A Mans Creation
A Mans Creation

This bathroom uses a modern colour scheme of grey and white, which although minimalist makes it appear a bit dull. The introduction of a mosaic tiled background, using shades of bronze, gold and copper in a lit niche, is the highlight here.


​Mustard Highlights

Residence 2, Dynamic Designss Dynamic Designss Modern bathroom
Dynamic Designss

Residence 2

Dynamic Designss
Dynamic Designss
Dynamic Designss

The mustard wall paint in the area near the basin completely transforms this bathroom from ordinary to eye-catching. It still retains the modern look, but relief provided by the matching accessories, as well as the pebbled texture in the shower enclosure, makes it unique.

​Floral Collage

Guest Toilet Mind Studio Modern bathroom
Mind Studio

Guest Toilet

Mind Studio
Mind Studio
Mind Studio

Even a monochromatic bathroom such as this one can turn spectacular with the use of a stylish element that is hard to ignore. In this bathroom, it’s the large backlit black-and-white collage of different types of flowers. Textured wall tiles add another interesting element.

​White and Red

Childrens' Bathroom homify Minimalist bathroom
homify

Childrens' Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

This minimalist bathroom comes alive with the combination of red and white, instead of sober colours such as beige, grey or cream. It’s perfect in this kids’ bathroom as it adds brightness and a cheery feel.

You don’t have to look for expensive fixtures or accessories to make a bathroom more attractive. All it takes is a small element or feature that makes a visual impact. For more ideas on bathrooms design trends, visit this ideabook.

A lively Bangalore home with beautiful interiors
Which of these designs do you like the best? Respond in the comments below.


