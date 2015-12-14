A home with a soul

Designed by Bonito Designs, this beautiful residence is located in the busy city of Bangalore, India. It is highly sophisticated and offers a rich and an elegant look. The house displays richness and elegance through every corner. Effective utilisation of the available space, yet keeping it classy and sophisticated is the whole concept here. Let's take a tour of this spacious residence, it's truly a visual delight.
The pooja room is not a separate room, but a wooden cabinet that has drawers at the bottom for storing all your pooja accessories. The two glass doors open into a pious segment with deities placed in a beautiful fashion. This smart addition eliminates the need of a separate pooja room and work wonders when you have a space constraint.
The living room extends into the pooja room and the dining space and then all the way to the balcony. This place has creatively designed crockery cabinets that help you flaunt expensive china ware. Also, besides the kitchen area you see shelves mounted on the wall which serve as the storage boxes below the TV space. This wall has drawers at the bottom for placing your high-end electronics along with 3 shelves symmetrically designed over the top for easy placement of trophies and family photos.
This residence has a spacious living room which is combined with the dining and the pooja area. The living room has a beautiful fall ceiling pattern that extends from one corner to the other. Also, the feature wall is an element of absolute delight. It is built in the veneer that offers a subtle contrast of light and dark wood. This, along with a low lying center table makes the living room a perfect place to sit and lounge.
The kitchen is again uniquely designed with a small counter that acts as a separator between the living room and the kitchen. Designed in bright crimson red color, this place is huge with ample amount of storage space. The utility area is attached towards the end that helps to align your dishwasher and washing machine together. The tiles and interiors are kept in light nude shades to accentuate the brightness of red. It has all the elements of a modern kitchen with hooded chimney taking the center space.
The master bedroom is stunning and spectacular. It comes in a combination of beige and dark brown hues. This place has glass sliding doors that open your view to the beautiful exteriors. The shelves are provided in a unique and peculiar way. The wall besides the wardrobe can be used as a dressing area or a book shelf according to your needs. This room also has a pretty fall ceiling pattern with a round figure emerging out from the middle and with concealed LED lighting, it gives the effect of a lunar eclipse.
The lighting of this entire room will literally blow you away with its esteemed aura. The rustic wall behind this section and the falling shades of yellow light look gorgeous.This corner can even be used for placing idols of god as the falling light will be in perfect sync with the displayed positive aura. Further, the designers have made it possible to highlight all the minute details of the house to make it a perfect dwelling paradise.
The bright neon green shade gives a perfect contrast to the white interiors of the Kid's room. This place has a cozy and warm feeling to it. It has a perky study table and a vibrant wardrobe with inbuilt dresser which makes the room exude freshness and happiness.