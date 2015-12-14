A home with a soul

The master bedroom is stunning and spectacular. It comes in a combination of beige and dark brown hues. This place has glass sliding doors that open your view to the beautiful exteriors. The shelves are provided in a unique and peculiar way. The wall besides the wardrobe can be used as a dressing area or a book shelf according to your needs. This room also has a pretty fall ceiling pattern with a round figure emerging out from the middle and with concealed LED lighting, it gives the effect of a lunar eclipse.