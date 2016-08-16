A beautiful and furnished home for the Indian family

Some people dream of living in the countryside, surrounded by trees and animals. Others would rather live in the forest, in contact with untamed nature, while many would opt to live by the sea. However, most of us have come to love the city and live in the city because we know we can enjoy all the comforts and conveniences possible. In today's tour, we will explore a stunning urban dwelling full of surprises. Although it is located in the middle of the city, it feels like the most peaceful place in the world. It is an oasis of relaxation and calm in the midst of the chaotic hustle and bustle of the city. The serene urban shelter is designed by Isabela Canaan, architects based in Brazil. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's have a look at this stunning urban dwelling shall we?
The facade is small and compact compared to those which are the actual internal dimensions. The materials used, such as concrete, glass and metal form a housing unit that looks solid and modern. The design of the house is characterized by soft lines and neutral colors. It is a design that blends tradition and modernity! The home provides the ultimate in privacy, without closing completely inward.
To reach the actual entrance of the house, one must walk a few meters. The path leading to the entrance already introduces us to what will be the style of the interior. The port is located under the pergola, while the luscious garden surrounding the whole home is undoubtedly the strong point of the whole project.
Finally we enter inside the house. On the ground floor we see a large open space that includes the living and dining room. We have said it many times and we never tire of repeating it: the living area is now thought of as a single area, a convivial area without barriers. In this case, only the kitchen is slightly apart, as we will see soon. A very interesting detail regards the window on the right which can easily be closed with a curtain of the same color as the walls.
The living room and TV area is original and functional at the same time. The television is encased in an architectural volume that serves as a storage wall, while the furniture used is trendy yet old school at the same time. A rugged stone wall in the corner offers a rough edge to the otherwise polished look of the living room.
As you may have already had the opportunity to see in the first photo, the land where this home is built has a severe slope. However, our experts found a brilliant solution—in this image we can see that the open space is actually placed at different heights to compensate for the inclination of the ground. In this way, without the use of walls, they even managed to better define the different areas of this open plan living design.
Finally we reach the kitchen, which is slightly set apart from the open space, but still remains well connected thanks to the absence of doors. The colours employed here are more decisive, with the black mosaic tiles and steel appliances. The furniture is spread out, while the low walls become two counters, one of which reserves a real surprise…
Yes, the kitchen has direct access to the garden! This fantastic design keeps the kitchen airy and fresh. It also makes cooking and grabbing a quick bite much more enjoyable.
This beautiful bathroom reminds us of a spa with it's hot tub, decorated interiors, and mood lighting. Polished white tiles combined with wooden elements give this bathroom a modern look that feels natural and down to earth.
Finally, we end this tour with this cosy bedroom. Here too, we see that neutral colours are the dominant colours. The result is a bedroom that exudes warmth and cosiness at every corner. The earthy rug underneath the bed and the wooden fake ceiling are some examples of how this bedroom achieved this cosy, warm feel.
