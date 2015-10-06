A big family in a small home

As evident from the blue color, this is the boy’s room. It has all manly stuff ranging from the jet planes to the majestic jet on the ceiling that can deceive you for an actual plane. The wallpaper is in perfect contrast to the other furniture which is majorly in wooden accents. The girl’s room on the other hand has a calmer look and feel. The same wallpaper is used as in the boy’s room but, there is no contrast given for lending a cool and soothing effect. The transparent sheen curtains allow dim light to enter the room for illumination. A cozy study table is provided in one corner while the bed takes all of the left over space.