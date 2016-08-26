A modern Indian family home in Bangalore

They say the secret ingredient to a happy home is love, but some aesthetics and style are definitely necessary too. In today's tour we will explore the interiors of a modern Indian family home. The beautiful home is designed by Bonito Designs, architects based in Bangalore. The interiors of the apartment is luxuriously furnished and minimally decorated. Lighting positioned in the right places enhance the style and design of this home. This residence is a perfect example of how to best light up your home. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Now, let's check out this lovely home shall we?
The home entrance is a vital part of the home as it is responsible for welcoming guests and residents. It plays a big role in forming the overall impression of the house's design. The elegant accent wall combined with the atmospheric yellow lighting and the visually interesting faux ceiling sets the stage for the rest of the apartment.
As we can see, the highlight of this living room is the brightly lit up faux ceiling with its unusual design. The walls and floor are plain and white with little or no decorations, while the ceiling enjoys most of the attention. This type of design and style that places emphasis on the ceiling rather than on the walls and floors is gaining popularity at lighting speed now.
Animal prints in the bedroom are not only sexy, but bold and adventurous as well. In this bedroom, we see black and white bedding in
zebra print. A more conservative style of curtains that flows to the ground gives the wild side a nice balance.
Glass partitions are a brilliant way of segregating spaces without closing them off. The striped opaque glass partition framed with wood pictured here is an ideal way to create niche spaces while maintaining an open, spacious feel.
In order for a kitchen to function effectively, it needs to be well organised. A well-planned layout and distribution with plenty of storage space are some ways to create an organised kitchen. The neutral colours combined with dark colours add a striking contrast to the kitchen while maintaining an open, airy feel in the kitchen.
A study room doesn't necessarily have to look serious. The design can also be made fun, as in this case. Here, the study table and book shelves have been merged to create one large unit. There is ample storage space and the color theme of green, yellow, and white has been followed throughout the room. The faux ceiling in this room provides ample light for studying, while the cartoon designs on the fan provides visual stimulation.
The image earlier is part of this same children's room as you can see from the continuity with the green and yellow cupboards. The spacious children's room has a big double bed with bedding that coordinates with the colour scheme in the bedroom. The result is a cheerful bedroom with a fun study area.
The chic dressing room here in black and white brings a stylish edge to this home. The large mirror and the naked walls make the room feel larger than it is, while the yellow lighting adds atmosphere to this space.
