An Abandoned Apartment Transforms into a Modern Beauty

We’ve all seen houses and buildings in and around our cities lying abandoned, some of them in prime locations – such a shame as the prospect of living in the heart of a city or a town in a modern dwelling is on almost everyone’s wish list.
When Florence-based professional architects, MC2 Architettura, first saw this apartment in San Vincenzo in the gorgeous Tuscan region in Italy, it looked like it could be written off as a disaster! The apartment had been lying abandoned for a while and looked dilapidated to the point of posing a safety threat with damp walls that looked ready to collapse.
The laundry room looked like a junk yard with clotheslines running across and things strewn around the floor. Electrical appliances and fixtures were so outdated and run down that there was no hope of salvaging any of them.
The restoration and renovation of this home in ruins posed a considerable challenge but wait until you see its transformation! It will blow your mind!!
The professionals came up with a plan to renovate the apartment using white colour to bring cohesiveness and brightness into the 180 square meter home, which would include a living room, dining area, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two kitchens and a lovely terrace for enjoying the sunny outdoors in Tuscany.
Linked to the living area by a large archway, the kitchen transforms into an ultra-modern one with an island counter with colourful stools that double up as a casual eat-in option or an informal bar counter. The predominance of white along with the open design and clever lighting ensures that every corner of the kitchen is bathed in brightness.
The living room is casual and cosy with a black chaise lounge providing a stunning contrast to the white walls. A few carefully placed colourful accessories are the only counterpoint in the trendy white theme that carries through from the kitchen.
A second doorway from the side of the kitchen leads into the dining area, which is the brightest room in the apartment. The choice of the long and narrow table is perfect for the room. Once again, the colour scheme is white to help retain the brightness, and the only relief is provided by a splash of blue from the painting.
The bathroom is not luxurious by any standard, but it has an airy and almost industrial feel that enhances its modernity. The simple design has a large shower stall as its most prominent feature. Stone tiles on the walls in the shower enclosure as well as behind the countertop basin prevent damage to the white walls from splashing.
A virtual walk-through of this home would be incomplete without seeing the gorgeous terrace, which is the highlight of the apartment. It retains some of the elements of the stately home that once existed in its place, especially the charming stone balustrade and natural teak flooring. The table top is made from old teak planks. White moulded-chairs provide a sophisticated contrast while simultaneously helping to bring together the story of the past and the present of this beautifully renovated apartment.
