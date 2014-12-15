Guide to upholstered bedheads

No bedroom is fit for a budding Queen or King without the grandeur and opulence of an upholstered bedhead. These boudoir accoutrements are without peer when it comes to true luxury and fancy. Whether modern, vintage or classically elegant, upholstered bedheads have a way of making your dreams all the more deep, your sleep all the more sound and the aesthetics of your bedroom all the more delicate and refined. After all, you’re worth it! We spend so much time in the bedroom dreaming away our nights that we ought to be doing it in style, no ifs or buts!

But where to start? First, consider the style and vibe of your bedroom and how an upholstered bedhead might blend into the mix. Then, check out the following examples of stylish, timeless centrepiece bedheads, and load up with inspiration to transport your private chamber into the palace it deserves to be.