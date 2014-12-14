Luxury lamps

In the beginning the Lord said “Let there be Light”. But he forgot one thing, an important caveat; he might have added: “let there be luxurious lamps to go with it!” In the creative world of interior design, light makes all the difference to a given room and domestic space—be it the kitchen, lounge, dining room, bedroom or bathroom—maximising the way you disperse light can be a make or break difference that has a direct impact on the mood, tone and ambience of your interior areas. When it comes to artificial light, obviously choosing the right style, intensity and warmth of your light globes is an important consideration. But perhaps even more crucial is the way in which you affect that light afterwards—the way you shape, blend, direct or buffer it. Regardless of the bulb choice, light fittings and lampshades have the last say in the sort of light your room will enjoy. They give the finishing touches to light in your spaces, and direct the vibe and energy or your spaces—both in an aesthetic design capacity, and a light dispersal one.

Check out the following examples for a little light inspiration on how to spruce up your domestic spaces with unique, artistic and thoughtful selections of lampshade and light fitting