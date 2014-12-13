Cherished children’s bedrooms

Remember back to when you were a youngster—your bedroom was your castle, your playground, the place where all your wondrous dreams about the world began, where your imagination blossomed and bloomed, where you felt safe and protected from the wild world outside. When you think about it, the children’s bedroom is such an important space to get right—it’s where your kids will spend their most formative moments in their new life. Children are so sensitive to their surrounds, especially in the early years, so you ought to make sure your children’s bedroom and nursery are conducive to absolute comfort and the most pleasurable balance of design aesthetics available—somewhere tranquil, yet tasteful; safe and secure, yet highly perfunctory.

It can be done, and done well! Have a look at the next few examples for neat inspirations on how to make your children’s bedroom one of the most fabulous and inviting bedrooms around.