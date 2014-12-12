Warm up this winter with a fireplace

Is there anything more profoundly primal than the spark and crackle of an open flame? Well, it’s perhaps surpassed only by our urge to gravitate in a caveman-esque trance towards one whenever we see it. When Prometheus stole fire from the heavens and delivered it down to earth it was a good day for humanity—finally, we could use our lovely interior fireplaces! As winter draws on the northern hemisphere in waves of sleet and ice, inside remains the only place to be. What better way to maximise your moments in the cosiness of your own lounge room and communal domestic areas than by installing a decadent open fireplace. For utmost cosiness, unparalleled warmth and ambience with that primal edge, you’ll never tire of the benefits of a well-located interior fireplace.

Check out the follow examples of gorgeous in-house fireplaces that make all the difference, and get inspired to bask in true homely warmth to combat the mercury plunge and the falling snow!