Warm up this winter with a fireplace

Is there anything more profoundly primal than the spark and crackle of an open flame? Well, it’s perhaps surpassed only by our urge to gravitate in a caveman-esque trance towards one whenever we see it. When Prometheus stole fire from the heavens and delivered it down to earth it was a good day for humanity—finally, we could use our lovely interior fireplaces! As winter draws on the northern hemisphere in waves of sleet and ice, inside remains the only place to be. What better way to maximise your moments in the cosiness of your own lounge room and communal domestic areas than by installing a decadent open fireplace. For utmost cosiness, unparalleled warmth and ambience with that primal edge, you’ll never tire of the benefits of a well-located interior fireplace.
Check out the follow examples of gorgeous in-house fireplaces that make all the difference, and get inspired to bask in true homely warmth to combat the mercury plunge and the falling snow!
This fireplace is radiating cool vintage charm, from the small doors that latch closed when not in use, to the painted white surrounds. It adds effortless charisma and warmth to the renovated space. The painted floorboards work excellently with the white walls and give this room a feeling of spaciousness and cosiness simultaneously—warm and inviting but clean and crisp. In addition to this, the small stack of timber is both functional and beautiful, adds texture to the surroundings and contrasts the fireplace perfectly.
The epitome of cool, this standalone burner adds not only a stunning centrepiece for the room, but conviviality and intimacy to the space. The interior of this room is based around the idea of minimalism and ‘less is more’; the space has few furnishings but still manages to emit a relaxing and inviting ambience.
The classic freestanding fireplace is as practical as it is attractive. A perfect example of how a classically designed freestanding fireplace can add approachability to a large open plan space. With such high ceilings, rooms can often feel bare and cavernous; to combat this, a fireplace can create an atmosphere of warmth and a place for everyone in the family to gather around and mingle. This particularly large space has benefited extremely well from the combination of soft furnishings, extensive use of timber, warm lighting and, of course, a central fireplace.
The quintessence of luxury and abundant comfort, this smartly decorated chalet is made all the more sublime with the addition of a fireplace. Not completely freestanding, but not standalone either, the magnificent glowing showpiece brings warmth and atmosphere to this timber clad living space. The sumptuously large seating is a contemporary classic, comfortable but not the least bit shabby; add to this a huge contrasting timber coffee table and the room becomes exceedingly enjoyable. Mix in a snow-capped mountain view and hey presto!—you’ve got a snug hideaway fit for waiting out the winter months in true decadent style!
This guide would be incomplete without the mention of the traditional fireplaces that most of us know well, the spaces in our childhood homes that were classic and most probably underused. For many of us, we would love to recreate that tasteful aspect of the traditional fireplace coupled with a timber or stone mantel surround, but do not savour the regular lugging of timber home from the shop. As an alternative, these traditional fireplaces can now easily be brought to life with a gas element, which means no more timber, just convenient and cheap heating. The traditional fireplace lends itself to countless different interiors and designs; it is truly one of the most usable and useful living room additions.
Not interested in being kept prisoner by the cold weather? Fireplaces need not be restricted to the inside of one’s home—these days there are many options for outdoor heating that do not involve burning wood, with colossal flows of smoke buffeting into you and your guests’ faces. Consider instead this modern terrace design with rectangular outdoor fireplace—the ultimate in contemporary design, with linear and horizontal profile that dramatically defines the entertaining space.
Finally, the pièce de résistance—this suspended fireplace personifies style and elegance. The fireplace with its brushed stainless steel exterior and deep glow add great warmth to an incredibly modern and contemporary seaside residence. With cool reflective surfaces and extensive glass, this home certainly benefits from an element of fieriness and heat.