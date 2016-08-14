Gateway to nature with a humble house

We all might have seen a stone home somewhere in movies or maybe our favorite cartoon series. They always have been amazing and beautiful to look at and we can't just imagine how it would feel like to live there. Today, we have brought you a detailed insight to one such farmhouse that will give you an idea of how it will be to walk through those stone made walls and wooden floor!

From outside, the farmhouse looks extremely charming with stone and wood structure catching your attention which then opens up to a space that is what can be best termed as a blend of modernity with traditionalism. Lovely beyond imaginations, every single element of this house has been carved out of natural elements and justifies its presence through its designs. Create a sense of drama, attraction and nature love through this style structures at your place.

Let us take a tour right now!