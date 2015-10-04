6 Sofas that will blow your mind

This incredible design by IFSODOSO has been created to encompass the most use in one piece of furniture. The alluring round design is a reminder of a mouse's wheel where the person sitting inside the wheel of this picture is exercising the wheels of his brain by reading a book. Also storage space has been made to store books, but it can also serve as storage for many other things. This is a modern take on a quite ingenious reading chair: everything has been thought of: the cushioning for comfort, the overhead lights, the storage space and the round shape that is in accord with a cosy reading position