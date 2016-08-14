Creative ways to use natural stones in your house

Though stones had been an integral part of home construction since time immemorial, their utilization has reduced in recent years as people have resorted to materials like brick and cement that are cheaper and easily available. But the natural beauty and earthiness of stone is timeless and homes across the world use it in varied applications the most common being counters in bathrooms and kitchens and also on exterior walls and fireplaces.
The flexibility of cutting and shaping stone to suit any type of décor in the house has led to creative designers finding new applications for them every few years. Here are a few creative applications where natural stone has been used to enhance existing environment and can be adopted with minor modifications to suit your home and office too.
Black marble tiles on the floor and stone cladding on the wall in the shower area create earthy warmth in the modern bathroom. Contrasting tones and natural light coming in through the window and recessed light on the roof make the bathroom look wide and spacious. Designers Aum Architects have given this bathroom the unique appeal of black marble panel behind white closet that is extraordinary.
Open air conservatory within a beautifully landscaped garden and decorated with high quality stone flooring that can withstand every weather condition is perfect for enjoying sunny weather. As the stone floor has rough finish both metal and wood furniture can be used on it without any worry about scratches or dents.
Perfect mix of natural materials have created a beautiful home that is unique in appearance and structure. Exterior walls have stone wall panels that are made out of interlocking units attached together for a natural stone appearance and are a form of stone art. This kind of stone wall cladding is available in every type of natural stone to fit the setup. Doors had windows have been framed in wood while courtyard has a pretty glass encased roof.
Stone tiles have a timeless quality about them as they are able to withstand stains and scratches better than other materials like wood and concrete leading to greater use for flooring and staircases. In this beautiful home designed in minimalist style staircase and floor have been fitted out with contrasting shades of stone tiles to create a breathtaking effect against the beautiful tree on the wall and neutral color palette.
The breathtakingly beautiful Taj Mahal is not the only object of stone art as marble has been used for making objects of art for several centuries across Asia. Stone decoration pieces made out of marble that can be used for decoration around the house and garden can be as large as dining table and chairs and as small as decorative vases and tea coasters.
Kitchen is the most common area for application of natural stone as most of them have stone counters due to their versatility and durability. The country style kitchen here has a warm and earthy environment as it is created entirely out of stone and wood from floor to ceiling. It perfectly blends together modern gadgets within traditional environment of stone walls and wooden cabinets.
Looking for the perfect dining table that will have guests talking about it for ages and would be a perfect setting for vintage silverware? This uniquely designed dining table with solid marble slab encased in black granite holding it in place like a steel belt is built to impress. The strong granite base that holds the grey and white marble top may be a little unwieldy to move or adjust due to weight but the effect more than makes up for lack of mobility.
Simple and beautiful creations of stone can be used around the house for varied purposes and if you are keen about bathroom applications here are details of modern bathrooms using stone.
The round carnelian stones in the wall panels and on the coffee table and color and to area to give a luxurious touch to the region. Timber floor and wooden display unit offer perfect setting for long chats with friends and family in the living room of positive vibes. Best part of this trendy living room is the carnelian stone panel room divider that reflects sunlight creating lovely patterns on the floor.