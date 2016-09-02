A small but cosy apartment that has it all

Many of us reading this are forced to live in overpopulated cities and dense urban areas although we would probably much rather live by the sea or up in the mountains. However, a beautiful home may be able to make up for not being able to live in a place surrounded with abundant natural beauty. Furthermore, you can take inspiration from natural beauty and use it at home to create a dwelling that makes you feel at peace, just as nature does. In today's tour we will explore a beautiful apartment inspired by rugged nature and rich with rustic appeal. The stylish apartment is designed by Atadan Muhendislik, architects based in Turkey. We hope you find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's have a look at this cosy home shall we?