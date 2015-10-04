The best in staircase design

Here is an inventive and practical use for a staircase. When space is limited this kind of idea can go a long way in a home. It is also a great addition to a room with more space as well. Both options work well because the staircase also serves as storage or as a bookshelf as shown in this picture. It is important to note that this staircase/bookcase helps organise and furnish a room. Also, since the entirety of this room is white with the exception of the wooden floor, the beautiful colours of the books stored in the staircase dash out a hint of colour into the room.