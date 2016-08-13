A Glimpse to a renovated house in Bangalore

Interior Designing is an art which cannot be acquired by all and everyone. Usually, we all assume that we are the best designers when it comes to Interior decoration of our homes, but Indian homes are not that easy to be designed and organized. Used to integrate everything within small space, the population prefers to keep the budget and theme as the primary focus of the renovations.

Today, we have brought to you work of a professional designer who has successfully designed and create a unique home concept through his designs. The house, despite being small in size, looks like a perfect fit for Indian society without asking you to spend a million bucks on it. Let us have a glance to the interiors and collect some inspirations for our own new projects.