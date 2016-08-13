A Glimpse to a renovated house in Bangalore

Interior Designing is an art which cannot be acquired by all and everyone. Usually, we all assume that we are the best designers when it comes to Interior decoration of our homes, but Indian homes are not that easy to be designed and organized. Used to integrate everything within small space, the population prefers to keep the budget and theme as the primary focus of the renovations.
Today, we have brought to you work of a professional designer who has successfully designed and create a unique home concept through his designs. The house, despite being small in size, looks like a perfect fit for Indian society without asking you to spend a million bucks on it. Let us have a glance to the interiors and collect some inspirations for our own new projects.
While we have grown up learning how magnificent white and pastel looks in the kitchen but there is no loss done if you try something like this. The bright yellow color has been teamed along mud grey and brown shades and the matching tiles to keep it look little fresh and upbeat. However, if you look into the details, you will find the higher walls and ceilings white to create an illusion of bigger and brighter space. A great idea! Isn't it?
India is a mix of culture, traditions, and different geographical conditions and this is what we infer from this room. Half the room looks to be cool as if depicting nightlife and class whereas the walls have a painting that takes you to the world of deserts in Rajasthan. The miniature creatures being drawn on what appears to be like sand dunes is a fresh thing to look at. If you want to look at some other ideas for wall decoration then this guide will definitely work for you!
While the previous two rooms were full of life and colors, this one is a relief from the shades and pops and the room, maybe bedroom or living room is dim lighted, hosts white storage cabinets large enough to store your entire world into them and stone gradient floor that matches to the ceiling. Quite a striking combination to think about.
We all have stairs at home but rarely we make them as usable as this one. The stairs, with glass railings, appear to be wide and create an open feel while walking down or up. Moreover, the space beneath the bottom stairs is used to create small cabinets that can help you store your shoes, small appliances, tools or any other stuff that you require handily.
Check designs are cool whether they come to fashion or interior designs. We can see that the designer has tried to keep the rule of 2 shades in all rooms till now. The blue wall with silver designs and prints is eye catching.
Another stair set and another storage, but this time an open space to help you showcase some simple and essential items like books, perfumes, your soft toys or anything else. The front wall of gradient style is a beautiful thing to look at while climbing down the stairs that take you to the exit/entrance of this home. The shining railing grills are not to overlooked.
The bathroom area looks simple and uncluttered. The large mirror, small square shaped sink and a towel hanger of the same shape make it look eclectic and geometrically organized. The golden light emitting besides the sink creates a warm feel in this cold setting.