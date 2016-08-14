6 features to make your house comfortable for the elderly

It’s inescapable! Everyone grows old someday. While we all respect the elderly, often, we don’t understand their needs are quite different from our own. Ailments and lack of agility and balance plague almost all elderly people. As a result, things they found easy to do in their younger days turn challenging as they age.

Designing homes that make their lives easier is the best thing that you can do for them. We’ve prepared a list of essential features that you must include in a home for the elderly, whether you live with them or are buying or renovating a home that they can enjoy.