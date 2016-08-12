12 of the Best Small Bathrooms

Bathrooms might not be the most highlighted areas of your home, but they are essential. We spend a lot of time thinking about the interiors of our home and do not hesitate to invest there but when it comes to the bathing area, we budge a little towards saving. It is not really hard to renew your bathroom area on a budget.But when we are ready to compromise with the available space for the bathroom without giving a second thought then problems start.
You are left with a small space to create a bathroom and you are unable to decide what and how to utilize this space? Welcome to homify, your interior decor solution provider in this case! We have brought you a list of 14 different tiny bathroom designs that are small, chic yet comfortable to use.
Not necessarily can white and light colors make your small space look cool. Experiment with something as dark and sassy as this one. Use the sanitary items in light colors to make them contrast and the bathing area in simple hues to lift your mood.
How to compact the sink, the toilet seat, the cabinets, and the shelves together is perfectly depicted through this minuscule white and wooded theme bathroom area. You need no special efforts to make it look royal, just a pinch of creativity and a handful of light colors.
While the light and pastel colors continue to be the highlight, use small sized seat and bathtub to save floor space. No need to place shelves or washbasins nearby else you will end cluttering up everything. Light bright lights are a prerequisite in all cases.
It is really brilliant setting that does not take anything to look as gorgeous as it is. We have a seat, a bathtub and washbasin on both the sides and two beautiful nest lamps- and that's it! The light pastel flooring matching to walls create illusion of enlarged space.
If you are romantic by heart or a newly married couple then this one will instantly become your favorite choice. The combination of white and red look extremely calming and soothing while the bathtub attached with a podium like area to place essentials is a great pick for small bathroom designs.
Who said you need to have a walking space outside a bathtub? While we are used to seeing it like this, there is no harm done if you try something like this. The fit in the bathtub with glass walls helps you to look beyond the bathing area without letting the spilled water come out. Bath and step out of the door to the sink. The cabinets offer storage area for everything you need.
A medium sized shallow bathtub and detailed tiles of unique designs are all you will need to go from tired to being fresh and happy. Just laze in warm water and give yourself a few soothing moments.
A lower stepping bathing area with shower and taps that can be easily transformed into a bathtub just gave us another bathroom designing goal today. We loved how smartly the designer has integrated two facilities into one without wasting a single inch of space.
Glass made room for bath and sauna and small space outside for freshening up and clean and groom yourself- Indeed one of the greatest ideas to have a small yet inviting bathroom that looks sunkissed when lights are turned on.
While definitely there is no comparison to Italian finish, you pair it together to form a modern and classical bathroom that hosts everything of your need in a right balance. Adding a colorful peppy rug adds on to the life and sheen of this area.
Another brilliant small bathroom inspiration for those who are in love with springs and flowers. The bathroom has been separated with the grooming area via a glass divider and the cabinet with sink are attention seeker too. We won't complain if you add some curves and flowers on walls and near the sink!
Depicting a wooden made design, this bathroom combines the beauty of pastel, eternity of white and purity of the woods to create small bathroom area. The bathroom has glass walls to allow you look outside and enjoy the freedom of vision while the washroom area can be covered with a wooden wall.