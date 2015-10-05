Mosaic wonders

This image is a prime example of mosaic tiling that can be used for a plethora of surfaces, reminding ones of a rainbow. One can only imagine what a wall, a counter, a floor or the surface of a furniture piece might look like with this gecko effect glass mosaic tiling. These shimmery tiles with their metallic and multicoloured tones will vivify any room they are exhibited in. The circular motion in the mosaic tiles is endowed with fluid movement.