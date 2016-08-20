A Tour to a Luxurious Turkish Villa

The historically rich city of Izmir in Turkey was ruled by Alexander the Great and the Ottoman Empire, and its landscape bears testimony of the same. And while we explored its streets and by-lanes, we chanced upon the Karadavut Villa designed by the architects at Vero Concept Architects. The mansion first impressed us with its symphony of wood, stone and concrete for the facade and its lush green manicured surroundings. The expansive backyard is also an oasis of pleasure, while the rooms enthral the senses with their regal elegance. Fashionable and cosy furnishing, sleek and gleaming designs, sophisticated hues, and ornate touches make this home a haven for stylish living. To know more about it, read on.
The façade is replete with straight, simple and elegant lines, with perfect landscaping for a stylish touch. It flaunts a symmetrical play of geometrical shapes, perfectly balanced on all sides. Slim wooden steps leading to the large porch makes you wonder at the high design values that have been used here. The porch features a single wooden panel above the entrance door with rows of three lights on each side to show off the stone and brick exterior that brings some rustic relief to the clean lined structure. Cleverly arranged sconce and garden lights infuse the home with an inviting charm which motivates us to take a closer look.
From this vantage point, the different parts of the villa seem to be encased by clean white lines and large glass doors and windows. The massive crystal-clear pool adds a heavenly touch to the sprawling backyard, while the wood-lined deck holds modish recliners for sheer relaxation and sunbathing.
The silvery grey shades of the salon and dining room beyond make you want to stretch out in luxury and relax with refreshing drinks and yummy treats as you regard the glowing design around you. The pops of black and red on the cushions and stools offer classy appeal while a dash of gold makes a surprise appearance with the glass coffee table.
The larger than life kitchen has a bank of cabinets with classic door handles and knobs, even as the stately looking kitchen island makes quite a style statement with its granite top. The chairs on one side let you eat breakfast in style while the entire space is bathed in glorious and gleaming white.
The boudoir style bedroom has a classic silken velveteen look in terms of the soft tapestry and the neutral hues that create a soothing look. The beautifully carved headboard and the panels with subtle crisscross pattern on the wall, along with the trio of scones on either side make the room inviting and lavish. The gleaming bedside lamps, the sleek cushioned bench at the foot of the bed, the elegant armchairs near the large glass window, and the gorgeous chandelier hanging from an ornate false ceiling add to the splendour of this space.
The bathroom oozes with pure class, with the beautifully carved bureau as well as the round mirror with its ornate frame. The stone walls with their neat finishes and the chic white fixtures as well as the glass partitions ensure that you are bathed in luxury at all times.
Perfectly apt for a young boy, this room features soothing renditions of vibrant colours like green and yellow with stripes and artworks adorning the space for imaginative appeal. The study nook with its sleek desk, stylish chair and large sunny windows, offers ample positivity for maximum productivity.
This subtly opulent and tasteful house in Turkey impresses with its beautiful patterns, lavish outdoor spaces, artistic furnishing and intriguing colours.