6 Ideal Staircase Designs for Small Homes

In urban India, most of us live in small apartments or houses, as space is not only scarce, but it also comes at a premium. Given this scenario, it’s essential to make use of every available inch of your home in the most efficient manner. Staircases are necessary for linking two levels in a home, but they also eat into the available space, and unless they are designed with precision, a fair bit of square footage will be wasted, making the home feel cramped.
The right design needs to take into account dimensions, material and layout. We’ve picked these 6 staircases to give you an idea of designs that work in small homes.
Wooden staircases always add a warm ambiance to any space. However, using dark wood in a small home might make the area look smaller. Similarly, a built-up railing blocks out natural light. Instead, using a design that has slatted wood or planks with a matching railing that allows light to filter through can work well. Additionally, choose lighter shades of wood such as pine or rubber wood over rosewood or teak.
In small spaces, openness is the key to making the room look large and airy. If a staircase links more than one floor, like in a triplex villa or a townhouse, opting for glass sheets instead of slatted wooden railings or cemented walls on the sides of the staircase will not only save space but also retain the brightness in the area.
In tiny spaces, consider doing away with the railing. Opt for floating stairs that seem suspended in the air. They help to retain the open feel in this tiny studio apartment.
An alternative to using glass as a railing guard is to have a metal railing in a unique design, like in this small home. Crafted from metal, the unusual weave of this professionally designed railing adds a stunning artistic touch to the area. The floating wooden steps enhance the sense of airiness in the space, and the same pattern is carried through on the sliding glass doors leading to the dining area, presenting a coordinated look.
A ladder design is excellent for small rooms as it occupies the least space and also goes well with the modern minimalist design, like in this home. This is a great option for lofts and attics.
When only a corner of a room is available for a staircase that links two levels, then a spiral staircase is the best option. It requires just a few square feet at the base for twisting upwards to the next level and also looks stylish.
Instead of a hand railing along the stairway, another design option is to have ceiling-to-step metal rods that act as safety railings and also make the stairs feel like they are suspended in the air. In this home, the clever use of hanging lampshades in the stairwell adds an exotic touch to the area.
While designing the staircase in your small home, think of ideas that can save space and add beauty without taking away the natural light. For more tips on staircases for home, view this ideabook.