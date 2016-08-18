A beautiful and cosy home in Bangalore

The kid’s bedroom has a quirky looking design with neon green playthings and bedspread. The feature wall is a fun rendition in white and green stripes and comes with a step-like projection that houses the little one’s photos in an ascending order. Neon green touches the mirrored wardrobe too, and brings the whole room alive with an innocent playfulness.

With sudden bursts of playful colours, artistic touches, textured walls and tasteful lighting, this modern and comfortable home is a wonderful place to live in.