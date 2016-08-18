A beautiful and cosy home in Bangalore

Bangalore is not only considered the technological hub of India, but is also dotted with many fashionable homes which combine modernism with originality for impactful aesthetic appeal. Rendered by the designers at Bonito Designs Bangalore, this 3bhk home owned by Mrs. Parvati at Salarpuria Greenage is one such abode that boasts of a style vision which is truly unparalleled. Beautiful textures, patterns, lights and decorative accents have come together in this apartment for a look that complements the contemporary and sleek design scheme. Modish false ceilings, sudden pops of cheery colours, and subtle arty touches combine with the practicality of the interiors for a homely and cosy vibe. To know more, read on.
The dining room has been done up with solid and simple furniture. The well lit room is situated right off the living room, and follows the same beige and teak finished look of the living room. Golden lighting and cream walls are the perfect canvas for the look created by the pebble and glass topped dining table.
The sumptuous living room is done up with a large sectional which lets you recline and have a wonderful time on its comfortable and linear structure as you sit back to watch some television. The wall in front features a wooden frame with a panel of wood below that holds the television. The separator behind the sectional ensures that you have plenty of solid privacy, although in a subtle manner. The stylish false ceiling, the sheer and silky drapes, the bright knickknacks over the TV and the vibrant artwork behind the sofa complete the charm of this space.
Every alcove and niche has been used in a judicious way throughout the length and breadth of this home. The textured wall here has a rough stone finish that renders a rustic appeal to the otherwise staunch modern space. The structured shelves follow the same angles and levels on both sides for a symmetrical feel, and display pretty artefacts under focused lights. The bureau below is a simple yet spacious one that also offers storage on top for the various books that the home owners seem to have lovingly collected.
The passionate colours of the kitchen can ignite a love for all things gourmet within a matter of seconds. White and glossy red hues come together to create a striking combination here, while the lighting touches each corner to ensure that you have a comfortable space to work in. There are adequate cabinets both above and below the countertop, so that you can organise all essential easily and keep clutter at bay.
The master bedroom has been designed like a suite that holds glossy wardrobes and a sassy black and white bed. The black, brown and gold hues of the room render a luxurious and urban touch that goes a long way in making a comfortable setting above all else. Patterned drapes add a hint of sensuousness while practical shelves take care of storage worries.
The kid’s bedroom has a quirky looking design with neon green playthings and bedspread. The feature wall is a fun rendition in white and green stripes and comes with a step-like projection that houses the little one’s photos in an ascending order. Neon green touches the mirrored wardrobe too, and brings the whole room alive with an innocent playfulness.
With sudden bursts of playful colours, artistic touches, textured walls and tasteful lighting, this modern and comfortable home is a wonderful place to live in. Take another tour though, if you want more ideas - An Ultramodern Apartment in Bangalore.