A unique home with designer touches in Bangalore

The technologically thriving city of Bangalore with its beautiful parks has drawn our attention today, and we have chanced upon an ultramodern home which is filled with unique touches. Hemanth Interiors rendered by the talented designers at Bonito Designs Bangalore, is a gorgeous and subtly lavish residence where the brilliant false ceiling designs in almost every room will take your breath away. Accompanied by tasteful lighting, these false ceilings lend an aura of magnificence to the house, and add pizzazz to its interesting hues, textures and patterns. Sleek furnishing, contemporary layouts and gleaming surfaces complete the stunning look of this home.
The brick and stone façade of the home holds classic door and window frames, as well as golden lighting that engulfs it in a heady glow. The earthy façade has been rendered in a simple way with the parapets set in layers for a modern look around the corners of the home.
The intricate and beautiful stencil design adorning the glass separator in the entryway is a unique touch. Rendered in white, it is contrasted nicely by its dark wooden frame, and pairs with the stunning false ceiling for an unforgettable effect. The earthy tiles on the floor reinforce the rustic charm of the home’s exterior.
The colossal mezzanine is done up with swirls of pink and purple that twist and turn across the ceiling for a magical ambiance. The gleaming marble floor gives way to a sturdy black and chrome staircase, while the wall on the right has been done up with wallpaper and art. You can also catch a glimpse of the fantastic glittering chandelier that hangs from the ceiling beyond the stairway.
With a leaning towards a navy inspired theme, the cream living room brings in a blue couch and simple furniture to create an inspiring scene. The circles on the false ceiling create a riveting vision as the enchanting lighting emanates from the edges of the circles. The wallpapered frame bordering the television ensures that a delicate design factor is very much in place.
The kitchen erupts in bold colours like black, red and purple, as the rest of the cream space has been kept simple. The galley style kitchen features flaming red cabinetry and black granite counter tops for a luxuriously artistic look and feel.
The master bedroom of the home has a quirky visual effect, thanks to the layered lighting set in the false ceiling. The white light perfectly matches the grey and white environs of the room as floral bedding adds a vibrant touch.
The backyard of the home has a green lawn with stone detailing in terms of the pathway, while the terracotta-hued wall adds warmth and cosiness to the space. The black metal enclosure and the presence of a decorative figurine ensure the backyard’s security and aesthetic charm.
