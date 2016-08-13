A trendy suburban villa in Bangalore

There is something infinitely exciting about taking a home tour as it involves getting to know new designs and décor styles that can be an eye opener about finding new uses for discarded furniture, furnishings and other items at your own place. Whether you are renovating the home or looking for ideas to add zest and color to existing décor and layout, browsing through home tours created by skilled interiors designers is always enlightening as it opens new vistas of creativity.

Today we are taking the tour of a beautiful villa in suburban Bangalore that is referred to as Silicon Valley of India. The modern 5 bedroom villa has been designed by Bonito Designs by creating a perfect balance between traditional motifs and modern sensibilities. Loving mixture of bright and neutral hues has created a warm environment that soothes children and adults alike. Let us move forward to examine this smart home in more detail.