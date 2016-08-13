A trendy suburban villa in Bangalore

There is something infinitely exciting about taking a home tour as it involves getting to know new designs and décor styles that can be an eye opener about finding new uses for discarded furniture, furnishings and other items at your own place. Whether you are renovating the home or looking for ideas to add zest and color to existing décor and layout, browsing through home tours created by skilled interiors designers is always enlightening as it opens new vistas of creativity.
Today we are taking the tour of a beautiful villa in suburban Bangalore that is referred to as Silicon Valley of India. The modern 5 bedroom villa has been designed by Bonito Designs by creating a perfect balance between traditional motifs and modern sensibilities. Loving mixture of bright and neutral hues has created a warm environment that soothes children and adults alike. Let us move forward to examine this smart home in more detail.
The living room is a magical area created out of intricately patterned false ceiling and modern furniture. Neutral color palette and soft toned curtains provide the perfect setting to elegantly designed showcase with shelves and drawers. Intricate designs on the false ceiling are the highlight of this room along with the elegant glass dome chandelier that seems suspended in mid-air from the square design due to recessed lights around the center.
Corridors are usually the most ignored section of the house but the designers have broken standard rules here to make this a well-lit area. Besides the uniquely designed false ceiling with recessed lighting the corridor walls too have been embellished with cladding which together make the region smart and classy. Smooth marble floor and neutral toned walls added to the overall brightness of the bright corridor.
Designing a bedroom for children that are still not teenagers is not an easy task as they still have a touch of dreamy innocence and love to have colorful surroundings. In this beautiful pink themed children’s room that has an unmistakable pink color palette across modern furniture and furnishings too, the only unique feature is the pair of curtains. Recessed lights in the roof cast a enchanting glow around the pretty pink ceiling fan embellished with cartoon characters.
Earthy wood finish gives the modern kitchen with open flooring a trendy vibe in partnership with latest electrical appliances neatly fitted into the walls. Slate grey appliances and kitchen counter enhance the warm wooden exteriors of shelves and cabinets. Thoughtfully designed island designed to take advantage of empty space in the center serves as perfect preparation area and also to engage in shop talk with the chef perched on comfortable bar chairs.
A lovely blend of subtle colors and simple designs make this bedroom the perfect place to relax and enjoy blissful slumber. Cozy shelves built on wall next to the restroom door serve as both study and work area without infringing on free space in the room. Here again recessed lighting within false ceiling design patterns create a mesmerizing effect while seaweed green curtains help to retain soothing environment.
The designers have given a contemporary touch to this modern bedroom by changing the false ceiling design pattern that has been followed around the house and other bedroom. Instead of lights peeking out around ceiling designs here they shine from within the design that looks like wooden panels. Attractive light scones just below the ceiling is perfect for late night reading and are in sync with gentle patterns on wall paper.
This attractively designed smart home is the perfect place for a family with growing children.