An edgy Indian house

The earthy and gleaming feature wall behind the bed is the focal point of this cosy bedroom. Lined with some dainty but strong and utilitarian shelves, this wall beautifully complements the traditional bed which comes with a subtly floral headboard. The false ceiling with its layered look and creative lighting adds the modern edge to this space.

With visually arresting patterns, textures, lighting, and artistic touches, this house celebrates all the boons of urban living with a strong aesthetic spirit. Take another tour for more inspiration - A Traditional and Artistic Home in Gujarat.