7 Charming Indian bedrooms to suit your style

Rita Deo Rita Deo
Fabulous Interior Design in Arabian Style, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Asian style bedroom
Bedroom is that essential part of the house where both body and soul relax and rejuvenate themselves to face the challenges of everyday life. Depending on the space available and personal tastes every individual fills it with objects that are soothing to the mind and body. While some people fill it with every imaginable piece of furniture that can be adjusted in the room while others keep minimal objects to maintain a clutter free environment.

Though growth in urban areas has led to drastic reduction of residential space and people have to limit their needs to small homes, technical advancement in every sphere has made it easy to make life comfortable. Beautiful bedrooms designs can now be viewed using software programs and adjustments can be made to suit budget and space available instead of wasting time and money on physical trial and error.

We have listed few of our best Asian style bedrooms that are a mix of modern and traditional elements
and can be adopted to suit both metro and suburban lifestyles.

1. Room of peace and serenity

homify Minimalist bedroom Engineered Wood Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

The space available in this room is enough to create a virtual dream house with its high ceiling to roof level windows. But thankfully designers Aum Architects have restrained themselves with simple decor of an elegant leather bed and stylish sofas before the window. Soft textured furnishings, solid leather bed against the wall on earthy teak floor ensures that there are no awkward pathways to restrict traffic.

2. Sense and sensibility

Interior design, Eternity Designers Eternity Designers Modern style bedroom
Eternity Designers

Interior design

Eternity Designers
Eternity Designers
Eternity Designers

Enchanting backdrop of white leaves and birds against midnight blue provides the perfect setting for a peaceful bedroom. Eclectic mixture of monochrome curtains and white background of walls, roof and bed has created perfect atmosphere to soothe mind and body. Pretty sapphire sofas with silky yellow cushions are ideal for curling up with a book and mug of coffee.

3. Luxury of gold and ivory

Bedroom Premdas Krishna Asian style bedroom Bedroom
Premdas Krishna

Bedroom

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

This lavish decor in gold and ivory colors represent wealth, extravagance and grandeur that is perfect for this classic style bedroom with Arabic theme. A picture of decadence with mother of pearl toned silk sheets and cushions this bedroom is fit for royalty with gold coated table lamps. While the minimal use of colors retain a touch of serenity in the glamorous bedroom a harmonious balance has been achieved by combination of elegant chandelier and recessed lights.

4. Glow of traditional design

Pimpalgaonkar House homify Asian style bedroom
homify

Pimpalgaonkar House

homify
homify
homify

This simple and elegant bedroom is the perfect picture of earthy traditional design with low wooden bed in rustic design decorated with bright turquoise bedspread and colorful cushions. Indian motifs on cushions and pillow cases give this room a trendy feel while warm teakwood walk-in closets make the region look wide and spacious.

5. Monochrome elegance

Bedroom homify Bedroom
homify

Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

Minimalist décor and neutral color palette give this bedroom a refreshing feel that is unique. The contrasting colors of white and black have been mixed together for monochromatic effect using pieces of furniture and decor. The bed has a modern square shaped bed built on low level just inches off the ground that is decorated with white linen and grey toned cushions. Earthy wood toned floorboards, black floor rug and gold framed pictures on the wall add spice to the atmosphere while the white lamp and bedroom cabinets subtly add to the fresh ambience of this beautiful bedroom.

6. Cozy and warm

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

This neutral bedroom allows the bed to take center stage like freestanding art with the glowing lights around the headrest acting as stage lights. Delicate cream and white wall paper framed by thick black outline creates a striking contrast against crisp white pillows and bedside stools.

7. Urban sophistication

Sons bedroom KREATIVE HOUSE BedroomBeds & headboards Paper Grey
KREATIVE HOUSE

Sons bedroom

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

This elegant bedroom decor would be incomplete without a touch of urban chaos as here is a room that epitomizes the energetic life of a large city. Wallpaper of the vibrant city’s skyline and trendy wardrobe with sliding doors make an ideal fashion statement in this bedroom in the trendy city of Hyderabad.

As space is a constraint in most urban cities we have listed here gorgeous small bedroom designs for Indian homes.

