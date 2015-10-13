5 ways to use floor matresses at home

Futons are actually traditionally Japanese, but have been adopted the world over because of their brilliant versatility and practicality. The word futon means mattress in Japanese. It is usually laid directly on the floor for sleeping, and rolled up and put away later so that the space can be used for something else. In the West, futons are sometimes used with frames to create chairs or beds. In this ideabook, we feature different ways of using futons at home, both with frames and without.

Let's browse through these pictures and see how we can creatively use futons at home, and discuss some of the benefits of using them.