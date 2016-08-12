Modern Indian Houses that will take your Breath away

A home is where the heart is and most probably, our heart is smitten by unique architectural designs and well-engineered houses that are full of life, luxury and elegance. When it comes to cities like Mumbai, it's not hard to come across a home that just takes your eyes off from everything. Today, we have brought to you, a list of beautiful and modern Indian houses that will definitely take your breath away and ask you to think of some new purchase or renovations very soon. These houses are work and come from the courtesy of Aum Architects.
Let us define luxury and have a glance to some stunning houses.
Elegantly modern concept and simple housing, the house is simply a relief from those high rising cluttered apartments that are on the rise these days. The blue water body outside, with a green garden makes a good combination of natural element quintessential for healthy living. The open space outside the home makes a good area for playing and quality family time.
If someone asks us to define luxury and elegant then this is one of the perfect answers to their query. The bungalow design is unique and despite being asymmetric, it looks very much fresh, organized and inviting at the first place. The pool and gateway are aptly placed and the wide balconies appear to be the highlight of this house.
With a typical bungalow structure and not so typical architecture, this house displays a perfect blend of contemporary yet modern looks complementing each other in full force. The cottage of the terrace adds up to space and it just could not have got any better than this! The Earthy colored facade looks stylish and very connecting.
Scale structures, glass walls, simple entrance pathway, wider doors and the touchup of white- we would love to define it as a combination of simple elements in a right balance. The wider entrance looks welcoming and enchanting and its hard to ignore how matching tiles and flooring are making it look like a heaven.
A well lightened, decorated and structures luxurious house that gives you a proper space for everything, from a small garden to a courtyard, parking space to multiple bedrooms and living rooms. We loved the color combinations used to create the magnificent effect and impression. The wooden flooring syncs well with the rest of the theme of the home.
The modern design of this luxury house is awe striking and inspirational merely with its pristine white walls, the glass doors, and walls and a unique mesh-like structure in between. The interiors appear to be minimalist and the lush landscaping around the home are adding unparalleled beauty and attraction to this classic home.
This 2 storey Urban Home design is hard to figure and compare to any other we have found. The clever use of curves on the top and the open space view on sides give it a spacious and airy feel to the home. An inspirational piece of architecture, this house merges the boundaries between luxury and comfort easily.