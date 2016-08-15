7 Solutions For A Small Home

Great things come in small packages, don’t they? This is especially true of your home. If home is where the heart is, let’s try and make your house a home! Small it may be, but it’s where your life is encompassed. If you’re stuck with a small home, you aren’t particularly happy with, then try out these next few designs.
If you have a small home, then you can capitalise on it by choosing bright hues that give your house a larger appeal. Bold colours always manage to elevate any room’s ambience. The idea is to steal focus from the size of the room, and colours do just that for you. From bright mats to colourful furniture, don’t hold yourself back. Go for colours that contrast each other without cancelling the impact of the other.
Reflective surfaces do a little more than hide the compactness of a room. It elevates the size of the room by quite a bit. Go for darker shades such as the one you see below. Curtains are also a great way to keep the small away! Draw curtains for a complete look that shows no signs of the size of your room. Darker hues such as brown and black compliment each other fairly well and so does the artsy headboard.
Checkout 5 beautify bedroom designs here.
Now this design is quite clever. Notice how the choice of furniture and the colours steals attention from the size of the room. The first thing one would notice is the vibrant assault by the multitude of colours seen in the room. The use of elongated furniture that runs parallel with the walls of the room, saves a lot of space. Couple that with bright colours and you are good to go.
You can hire a designer to attain the look you desire.
If ever you find yourself missing out on some extra space try this. Partition your dining area vertically so as to create two floors. You would now have two floors worth of space and can fit in everything you previously couldn’t. Team this look up with colourful decor such as bookshelves and sofas. The use of carpets also elevates the size of this room.
A small bedroom isn’t exactly anyone’s favourite, but with the right colours and decors you could create the illusion of a larger room. Bright pastels such as yellows and greens do a lot to attract all the attention. A painted wall instead of a picture frame gives you a tad bit more of space and at the same time takes the smallness away from the room. Chose smaller bits of furnishings so as to maximize the space made available to you.
A little lighting can go a long way, enhancing the size of a room drastically. Go bold when it comes to lamps and lights. If you want to cast attention away from the size of the room, then you should pick lights that do just that. A nice light that hangs from the ceiling not only brightens the room, but also enhances the overall aesthetics of it. Focus on the decor of the room at the same time, choosing bright colours might just be the solution to all your small home woes.
Want to save up on some space? Sliding doors might just be the thing. Sliding doors look elegant and add a very modern touch to a room. The best thing about them is that they manage to save up heaps of space, all whilst containing the overall look of a room. From wardrobes, to balcony doors, sliding doors can be incorporated just about anywhere. These hinge-less doors come in various shapes and sizes and might be just the thing your small home needs right now.
The best thing about a small home? It’s cosy, it’s warm and most of all, it’s homely. That’s all you need, and with our tricks, you just made your home a lot bigger. That just goes to show you, all it takes is a little insight, fewer decor and a whole lot of colour!