Amazing Bathrooms with Shower

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Redston Road, N8, XUL Architecture XUL Architecture Eclectic style bathroom
The quest to find a perfect bathroom often plays second fiddle to the likes of the perfect house or the perfect decor for that matter. homify has just the right designs for anyone who appreciates class. Showers and visits to your little restrooms are far too frequent, so giving luxury a skip in your bathroom is never acceptable. So, we have summed up the best of all that homify has to offer in terms of sprucing your restroom up.

A modern touch

Dream Bathroom, Sculleries of Stockbridge Sculleries of Stockbridge BathroomBathtubs & showers
Sculleries of Stockbridge

Dream Bathroom

Sculleries of Stockbridge
Sculleries of Stockbridge
Sculleries of Stockbridge

This classic bathroom comes in shades of olive. The shower is lined with marble tiles that add on to the classic look. The light shade at the top casts shadows with intricate details on the ceramic tiled floor. Wooden cabinets by the side complete the overall look of the bathroom. For a touch of opulence, the towel hanger has a silver finish to it bringing life to the bathroom.

Checkout some beautiful bathroom ideas here.

Painting the town red

Projekt mieszkania w stylu glamour, Katarzyna Wnęk Katarzyna Wnęk Modern bathroom Red
Katarzyna Wnęk

Katarzyna Wnęk
Katarzyna Wnęk
Katarzyna Wnęk

If bold is what one looks for, then this bathroom is definitely going to scream out for attention. To tone down the rich crimson colours, decor is kept at a minimum and contrasts the red with simple shades of white. The wall on the left is slightly textured with spots of black, for a nice glaze that shimmers in the light. Artsy and crafty- this bathroom is accentuated by mirror piece which brings in a wholesome vibe.

That lavender finesse

ГЛЯНЦЕВЫЙ ВЫПУСК. ДИЗАЙН КВАРТИРЫ В МОСКВЕ, Volkovs studio Volkovs studio Modern bathroom
Volkovs studio

Volkovs studio
Volkovs studio
Volkovs studio

Textured walls add a certain degree of elegance to any room. The whole theme of lavender is executed fairly well in this bathroom. Right from the choice of the lavender hues to the intricate lavender outlines etched in the walls of the bathroom. This restroom has a very homely calming aura to it which we accolade largely to the lavender flowers by the side. Graceful yet elegant at the same time, what more could one ask for?

Lighted to lighten

Residential interiors for Mr.Siraj at Chennai, Offcentered Architects Offcentered Architects Minimalist bathroom Mirror,Sink,Plumbing fixture,Tap,Building,Bathroom,House,Lighting,Fixture,Interior design
Offcentered Architects

Residential interiors for Mr.Siraj at Chennai

Offcentered Architects
Offcentered Architects
Offcentered Architects

The dim glow, the lights turned down low and the lure of excellence makes this bathroom far too enticing. It’s captured the minimalist look spot on. It’s languid demeanour ropes you in with the simple yellow glow that follows you as you meander across this fine restroom. The four walls surround you with the crude look of stone that’s finely textured right across the middle slab. Two pieces of glass meet each other perpendicularly as it forms the divide between your shower and the rest of the room.

Checkout stunning bathroom mirror designs here.

Notoriously Big

Peacock and the Woods , Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern bathroom Property,Plumbing fixture,Interior design,Building,Cabinetry,Flooring,Drawer,Floor,Wood,Tap
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

Peacock and the Woods

Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

Orange pastels make this restroom, go pop! Somehow this bathroom manages to capture a meadow like theme far too gracefully. The wall painting along with the simple combination of orange and white hues set this a class apart. It’s spacious and it has an aura to it that is grandiose and oh-so-subtle. The motifs on the floor are simple, but it brings the rest of the room to life.

Tailored for the best, by the best. Unattainable class seems to have found a winner in homify! Why not give these ideas a go?

Floral Bliss in Mumbai Home Interiors
these are but a few of the many bathroom ideas for your home. try them and share your comments below.


